Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 20, 2022 states, spend wisely

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) You appear to be in excellent health. A comfortable environment may help you relax and calm you mind. This may have a favourable impact on your overall wellbeing. Your financial situation remains secure. With profits coming in from a side business, you may get to indulge on yourself. Your romantic life may grow more exciting at this time. You may be able to open yourself to your partner on a more emotional level. Your domestic situation, on the other hand, may not be so bright. With their continuous meddling, relatives are likely to make the environment depressing. Your professional life may grow more demanding and competitive. You may have to brush up on your talents to stay ahead. If travelling to a foreign country for job or pleasure, double-check all your plans. When it comes to matters of property, things are likely to go your way. On the academic front, students are likely to succeed.

Scorpio Finance Today You are likely to invest in immovable assets. Money may continue to flood in from various unexpected quarters. It may be a good time to put your earnings in speculative enterprises. Check the market and spend wisely.

Scorpio Family Today On the domestic front, some upheaval is expected. At a happy family gathering, relatives may try to spread bitterness. Avoid being party to such activities if you do not want conflicts with your loved ones.

Scorpio Career Today On the job front, new assignments are expected to flow in. This may keep you on your toes and leave you with little time to unwind. You might be able to meet your objectives. However, your bosses may have high expectations.

Scorpio Health Today You are likely to enjoy good health. Its effects may be noticeable in your daily life. To stay fit, you are likely to start participating in sports. Massage therapy may assist you in relieving stress and calming your mind.

Scorpio Love Life Today On the romantic front, your crush may approach you with a romantic proposal. This is likely to fill you with joy. A thrilling new relationship appears to be on the horizon. Enjoy your time together as it may turn into a lifelong bond.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

