Scorpio Horoscope Today, December 10, 2022: Special family time

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, there is a high probability of a wedding or engagement in your family today. You are expecting to reunite with your distant relatives after a long time today. It is going to be a very special family time for you and your loved ones. Your jolly nature will impress the elders in your family today. There is a high chance that you will complete a long-overdue task at work and you are the king of the office today. Your performance will yield very effective results and you will be appreciated by your coworkers for your contributions. Your coworkers and you might also take a trip to a nearby town today for a small celebration.

Scorpio Finance Today

You will earn moderate profits in your business today. You have some long-standing bills to pay to your business parties. It is advisable to focus on clearing any pending bills today and this will greatly help you to earn higher profits in your business in the future.

Scorpio Family Today

Today is a day of celebration for your family. There is a high possibility of you reuniting with your family members and relatives after a long time. There are high chances of a wedding or engagement of one of your siblings today.

Scorpio Career Today

You are the savior at work today. Although your company hasn't been performing well in recent months, the performance you display today will result in high profits for your company. This is because you will complete a very challenging task that has been on hold for quite some time. You will be highly appreciated at work today and there are chances of an increment too.

Scorpio Health Today

There is no doubt that you are a health conscious person. However, due to some negligence, you had to face some physical challenges recently. However, today there is a high chance of you getting relieved of any illness and you will be back on track from now on.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You and your partner have been having arguments for a long time. Your approach to life is different from your partner's and this has created some disagreements between you two. To maintain any relationship, compromise is crucial. The first thing to do is talk to your partner honestly as soon as possible so that your relationship can resume its normal course.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

