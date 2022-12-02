Scorpio Horoscope Today, December 2, 2022: Know how your finance will treat you

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, it is well known that you have excellent coordination between your mind and your body. This is what you need most in order to deal with the challenges that you face at work. The day may not unfold as expected at work and you might encounter some serious disagreements with your project partner. You will be able to handle the situation with a cool head as long as your mind and body are in harmony. Over the next few days, your performance will finally convince your team members. Your financial standing has improved in recent times and you will be able to clear most of your debts today. Make sure to invest wisely so that you can enjoy the same financial status in the future.

Scorpio Finance Today

You made huge profits from your past investments and now is the right time to clear your debts since you have a sufficient bank balance. Investing in stocks today will earn you profits. Make sure to take the advice of an expert before investing to avoid any risks.

Scorpio Family Today

You have not taken your kids on an outing for weeks and they are craving it. Today you should consider taking your family out to a park or a beach. You will have fun and this will help you to strengthen the bond with your kids as they expect a lot from you.

Scorpio Career Today

It is advisable to stay calm and focused at work today. It is possible for a coworker to argue with you over a decision you made on a project. If you are confident in your decision, your team members will be convinced in no time. Maintain a polite approach while dealing with any disagreements at work today.

Scorpio Health Today

You are physically confident and mentally alert today which will help you deal with most of the challenges today. Make sure to practice some meditation early in the morning. This will keep your mind calm and focused throughout the day.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your partner is eager to meet you and share something significant with you. Make sure to arrange a date in the evening. Your relationship with your partner will take a good turn soon. Make sure to provide the attention and time your partner deserves.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

