Scorpio Horoscope Today, December 20, 2022: Turnover in business

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, scorpio, you may see your assets growing tremendously today. The day may enhance your financial status. The turnover of your company may increase with the changing market. Your family may enjoy this change. You may plan an overseas vacation with your loved ones. Family ties may grow much stronger as there may be a sense of unity and understanding among all. Your body may feel strong and your health may be good. Minor ailments may not bother you as you may exercise regularly. You may have the best of time today and may make some wonderful memories with your beloved.

Scorpio Finance Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dear Scorpio, you may experience some major financial changes today. The mutual funds that seemed to be in loss from some time suddenly take a jump. You may get a good amount of dividend from share market. There may also be an opportunity for you to invest in property.

Scorpio Family Today

After many days of chaos and confusion, there may be peace at home today. Your younger sibling may bless you with love and respect. Your children may bring you happiness with their accomplishments. You may feel to have an elevated status in the society.

Scorpio Career Today

Scorpio, you may experience some unwanted changes in your position at work and this may hamper your professional development. It may be good for you to avoid a job change or accept a new business opportunity today. Do understand the offer minutely before taking any decision.

Scorpio Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It may be good for you to maintain self-control today. You may need to take some time away from your busy schedule to rejuvenate and feel active. It may not be good to for your body to work beyond its physical capacity. Instead, try to enjoy life, feel pampered and drink lots of water.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Get ready Scorpio as your spouse may make the day immensely entertaining for you. There may be something completely out of the ordinary today that may be refreshing for you and your beloved. Good time ahead, forget all problems and enjoy!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON