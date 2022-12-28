Scorpio Horoscope Today, December 28, 2022: It's a great day at work

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may look forward to a very good time in office today with some plans for office outings and lunch together with your colleagues. Your work may be light and you may feel positive and happy working. Some concerns remain for conflict within family with some arguments with your In- laws. You may spend some good time with your partner and may plan some travel together. Take a flight and travel to your dream places which you always wished for. When you are in stress, fear, or panic, fight with them instead of taking a flight and running away from what you are experiencing. Avoid escaping and addressing your problems with audacity. This may in turn develop you as a transformed person who is never hesitates to face peaks and valleys of life.

Scorpio Finance Today

You may be looking forward to some good news on money front with planning and saving opportunity of your investment. You may face good luck on stocks and mutual funds but should avoid any pressure from banks to take loans or giving someone loan.

Scorpio Family Today

You may see some conflicts in family for some petty issues. Try to remain calm and avoid any conflicts with your in-laws and distant relatives. Avoid using harsh words with your In-laws and listen patiently. You can avoid lot of future fights and conflicts by remaining patient and calm.

Scorpio Career Today

You may enjoy a great work life today with office work to be light and you going out with office colleagues for parties. You may get invited for team lunch and may celebrate some office party. You may look forward to good memories in office today.

Scorpio Health Today

Your health maybe well and you may rise up early to do some exercise and Yoga and meditation. You may feel positive but some concerns for changing weather and feeling lonely. Try to go out in Sun today and a long walk.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You may enjoy meeting your partner today and go out for outings or plan some travel together. You may share your office problems with your partner and get support and care. You may feel loved by your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

