Scorpio Horoscope Today, December 6, 2022: Start a new business

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

You might have a hard time dealing with one of your coworkers today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, it is possible that the person might be violent verbally, but you have the power to calm the situation with your generosity and persuasiveness. However, the day is financially profitable for you. As an entrepreneur, it is the ideal day to start a brand-new business as the stars are in your favor. Students will achieve positive results in their exams today. It is a good day to travel and there is a possibility of meeting an old friend outside. Make sure to pay attention to the people around you. It's been a long time since you met your partner, and today is the perfect day for a dinner date. You will receive a surprise from your partner too and your relationship will get stronger than ever.

Scorpio Finance Today

You will earn high profits in your business today. The stars are in your favor and it is the perfect day to grow your market. Investing in real estate will yield favorable results today.

Scorpio Family Today

A distant relative will pay your family a visit this afternoon. There is a high probability that your family will receive some positive news from this relative. It is a wise idea to have lunch together with your family today as the atmosphere is very positive.

Scorpio Career Today

Some negative perceptions are lingering in the mind of a coworker and you may have to confront an unfavorable situation with him. However, it is advisable to stay cool and generous while dealing with this person. The misunderstanding will be cleared up in no time. Be wise with your words.

Scorpio Health Today

You may feel a little nauseated in the morning. Make sure you drink plenty of water today and eat fibrous food. Take adequate rest and you will be fine till afternoon.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You may meet your crush today while travelling, and your intelligence will impress that person. Your bond with your love interest will get stronger with time. Make sure to give the person the attention he or she deserves.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

