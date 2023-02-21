Scorpio Horoscope Today, February 21, 2023: Think before you speak

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily astrological prediction says maintaining a satisfying professional life is possible, but watching what you say is important. You might accidentally turn on reliable associates and friends. There could be a buzz of happiness in your home right now. Get as much exercise as you can, or participate in some sports that will. Keeping up with your annual checkups at the doctor is essential to maintaining your health and happiness. There will be long-term benefits to participating in stretching activities like yoga. Preparing for a competitive exam? Scorpio students might do well now. The needs of a modern business may necessitate the unannounced travel of merchants. It could backfire, leading to emotional and financial hardship. At this time, you should probably forego this trip. Recharge your batteries by spending time with your closest pals. You may feel a strain on your finances, and business activity will reflect that. Don't be shy about consulting others for guidance if you're considering making a more substantial investment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today

Even if you receive tempting investment offers, wait. You may not know all the facts, there may be a catch, or a coincidence may ruin your investment. In a partnership, it may be necessary for both parties to work together.

Scorpio Family Today

Your long-lost relatives may drop by to visit you out of the blue, bringing with them some wonderful, nostalgic gifts for the whole family. The accomplishments of your children may fill you with pride. At the same time, happy marriage news for the eligible may make your day.

Scorpio Career Today

You finally take action to break your silence on some major matters that have been bothering you for a while. Don't second-guess yourself; just go with what feels right in your gut. Involve your coworkers in your successes and continue to be helpful; they might return the favour when times are tough.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today

Scorpios should exercise caution. Stop taking your health for granted and start eating well if you want to stay healthy. Maintain a neat appearance and engage in as many physical pursuits as time permits.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Scorpio singles have a good chance of meeting their life partners. Positive news for the remarried is also likely. Scorpio natives who are married tend to grow closer to one another as they nurture their mutual love and compatibility.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON