Scorpio Horoscope Today, February 25, 2023: Social service is indicated

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily astrological prediction says, scorpios may find that they are suddenly brimming with brilliant ideas. Your pursuits may yield unexpected rewards. Get an expert's advice; it could help you make more money in the long run. Professionally speaking, today may present some obstacles. Keep your cool and use tact to get through this. You might be attending a lot of social and family events today. They could teach you to be more polite and, in turn, improve your standing in the eyes of your loved ones. At a party, you could run into an old friend. You should keep private information to yourself. Buying a house or villa in a new area may be less expensive and suit your pocket. Loan applications for Scorpios looking to buy land will soon be processed. Someone may be planning a trip overseas. Gaining the respect and admiration of others for your social service is indicated. You will continue to be pleased with your academic progress.

Scorpio Finance Today

Today's mutual fund schemes make saving for and attaining life's milestones easier. Don't keep working on ineffective projects just because they're cheap. Humble behaviour would facilitate meeting new people.

Scorpio Family Today

For family's sake, don't be afraid to take a chance on something brave and worthwhile. It could make you a household favourite and win the praise of your elders. The issues plaguing your household can finally be settled today.

Scorpio Career Today

You may find it challenging to delegate more to subordinates. Some team members don't seem interested in working together, so you may need to be a little more direct with them. Maintain your guard lest you become a victim of office politics.

Scorpio Health Today

Mental relief is experienced as major tensions diminish. If you want to keep your health in good shape, you should refrain from overeating and vice. In addition to juggling your other commitments, you'll make sleep a priority.

Scorpio Love Life Today

With any luck, you'll meet someone with whom you can share the joys of romantic love. If a Scorpio ever falls in love, it could completely transform their world. Ensure that your date is as intimate and private as possible by avoiding public places.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

