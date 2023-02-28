Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scorpio Horoscope Today, February 28, 2023: Financial front may shine for you.

Published on Feb 28, 2023 12:07 AM IST

Horoscope Today for February 28 to read the daily astrological prediction for Scorpio.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today for February 28, 2023: Financial success in dealing with real estate is on the cards for some.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

The financial front may shine for Scorpios today. Daily astrological prediction says a return guarantee could end up being very lucrative for you. To maintain fitness, you might want to engage in physical activities and watch what you eat. It sounds like things could be heating up in the relationship department for you. A fascinating new romantic partner is likely to enter the lives of single people. A connection like this has the potential to last forever. Your family life could be very happy right now. You and your loved ones might grow closer if you choose to observe a special occasion at home. On the other hand, you should exercise greater caution in your professional dealings. Poor concentration can result in serious losses. If you don't have to go somewhere, don't go. Financial success in dealing with real estate is on the cards for some. Students may need to overcome their inherent apprehension of certain courses to achieve their full potential in those courses.

Scorpio Finance Today

There is a chance that putting money into speculations will pay off handsomely economically for Scorpio natives. You probably put away extra money with the intention of eventually buying your dream house. The family business could pick up steam and turn a tidy profit.

Scorpio Family Today

On the home front, your loved ones may provide unwavering support during difficult times. There's a chance parents and kids will request your time, and you might be able to accommodate them. The whole family might enjoy your sunny disposition.

Scorpio Career Today

A Scorpio's best ideas on the job might show because of their natural inventiveness. You can recover from any professional setbacks you face. Don't get too downhearted despite the forecast. Think of it as a challenge rather than a failure.

Scorpio Health Today

Modifying your diet in some way has the potential to improve your health. To get in shape again, you need to follow a stricter diet and engage in strenuous physical activity, such as cycling and weight training.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Most of your time together as a couple will probably be spent maintaining the peace and happiness of your romantic bond. This has the potential to forge even closer ties. It's possible for singles to meet someone who's just right for them.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope scorpio daily horoscope zodiac sign
