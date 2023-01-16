Scorpio Horoscope Today, January 16, 2023: Expect hurdles in professional life

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Astrological Predictions says, you are at the bloom of your health Scorpions! You may push your limits today and come to a breakthrough in terms of your fitness goals. Your mental health also seems to align with your body. You can think of starting an investment plan as you gain some financial hold. Your financial plans are likely to come in handy. You might have to tread softly in your professional life as there seem to be some hurdles in your path. A strife with a senior can create cracks in professional relationships. You may have to struggle to keep your opinion as there might be too many thoughts on the same. Family can support you through these tough times. Advice from a senior family member can really ease your life right now. Things are quite balanced on the romantic front. If you feel a little bored then going on a vacation can really spice things up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today:

Financially, things are quite rewarding right now! Your money seems to be quite well managed and you need not fret about it. However, using this time to learn about the financial markets can really increase your chances of earning profits.

Scorpio Family Today:

Your family situation seems quite peaceful right now. You can expect understanding behavior from your parents as they try to understand you and your life. A family trip to a quiet place can also warm things for you.

Scorpio Career Today:

There might be some problems at work as your perspectives clash with a senior. It’s best to maintain some distance and respect the authoritative figure. Those in business, should not indulge in a risky transactions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read Weekly Career Horoscope, January 16-22,2023

Scorpio Health Today:

Your health is your priority right now and you seem to have taken the right steps to strengthen it. You can think of some ways to energize your mind as well by playing a game of scrabble or chess. Your mind needs that play right now.

Scorpio Love Today:

Love is in the air for Scorpio natives! You might feel butterflies in your stomach as your crush finally notices you. Couples may experience a period of bliss and romance as they find the lost spark between them.

Also Read Weekly Love Horoscope, January 16-22,2023

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON