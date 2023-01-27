Scorpio Horoscope Today, January 27, 2023: Salary hike is indicated

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

It seems to be a good day for the Scorpio natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may have brimming bank balance and splurge on self-care and buy yourself a latest gadget. Some may also add capital to their existing business and spend on marketing activities. You may try to keep yourself mentally and physically fit by trying relaxing activities and workout.

Eating healthy may keep you in a good mood. You may clear your backlogs and implement new ideas at work. Salary hike is indicated for some. A guest may visit you and share plenty of things to think and laugh about. Bloggers may visit a natural site and find plenty of things to accommodate in their blogs.

Discover what stars have in store for you.

Scorpio Finance Today:

Financial stability is indicated. Some may open RD account online and think about boosting their saving. Some may also buy a vehicle today. A business trip with business partner may turn out fruitful and get you clients.

Scorpio Family Today:

You should take care of health of your parent or sibling. Your spouse may not be in a good mood, try to cheer him or her up to make the things better at home. Landlord may ask you to vacant the property or increase the rent.

Scorpio Career Today:

Your attention to details and innovative ideas to work on complicated issues may help win the approval or support of seniors at work. Your efforts may be noticed by superiors. Get ready for a big reward.

Scorpio Health Today:

This is a moderate day for the Scorpio natives. Homeopathy may prove helpful in dealing with a skin infection. Avoid over-stretching or over-exercising today. You should focus on personal care and growth.

Scorpio Love Life Today:

Your partner may be stressed and take out the anxiety on you. Its good idea to be calm and understanding. Some may not like dominating mood of their partner and cancel evening plans.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

