Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today May 2, 2023 predicts a time to make investments

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today May 2, 2023 predicts a time to make investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 02, 2023 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for 2 May, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. You would be called in for important meetings and you need to have points and ideas.

No trouble will down your morale

Learn the Scorpio daily horoscope prediction for 2 May 2023. Everything related to career, health, finance & romantic relationships are discussed in detail.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today May 2, 2023. New love will make your day vibrant.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today May 2, 2023. New love will make your day vibrant.

New love will make your day vibrant. At the office, you’ll be the main player to resolve troubles. Both finance and health would also be good today.

Also Read Horoscope Today

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Today, you will fall in love. You may encounter someone on the way to the office or back who may steal the heart. This can also be someone at the office or a person whom you will meet at a function in the evening. You may propose today but the instant response may not be positive. However, you should not lose your heart. You may receive a positive response in a day or two. Those who are already in a relationship must plan their life ahead and can decide over marriage. Today is good to take a decision.

Also Read Love Horoscope Today

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your office will be a great place to work today. You would be called in for important meetings and you need to have points and ideas. Present your innovative plans which would be appreciated by the management. Maintain a cordial relationship with partners. All issues within the team need to be resolved cordially. Though you are stubborn at times, you need to be liberal in attitude today.

Also Read Career Horoscope Today

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Financially, you would be too happy today. There will be wealth from different sources and you can utilize it for good. This is an excellent time to make investments. You may benefit in the long run. Stock, property, and speculative business are wise options. You may also get financial help from your spouse’s parents. Buy a vehicle in the second half of the day. You may also purchase electronic appliances today.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good today. No serious issues will disturb but minor ailments like headaches, migraines, coughing, and fever are common among Scorpio natives. Minors may fall down today but bruises will not be serious. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food as that can also lead to more obesity. Try to munch on healthy and baked snacks and stay away from snacks that are deep-fried.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope scorpio + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope scorpio + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out