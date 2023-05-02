No trouble will down your morale Learn the Scorpio daily horoscope prediction for 2 May 2023. Everything related to career, health, finance & romantic relationships are discussed in detail. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today May 2, 2023. New love will make your day vibrant.

New love will make your day vibrant. At the office, you’ll be the main player to resolve troubles. Both finance and health would also be good today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Today, you will fall in love. You may encounter someone on the way to the office or back who may steal the heart. This can also be someone at the office or a person whom you will meet at a function in the evening. You may propose today but the instant response may not be positive. However, you should not lose your heart. You may receive a positive response in a day or two. Those who are already in a relationship must plan their life ahead and can decide over marriage. Today is good to take a decision.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your office will be a great place to work today. You would be called in for important meetings and you need to have points and ideas. Present your innovative plans which would be appreciated by the management. Maintain a cordial relationship with partners. All issues within the team need to be resolved cordially. Though you are stubborn at times, you need to be liberal in attitude today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Financially, you would be too happy today. There will be wealth from different sources and you can utilize it for good. This is an excellent time to make investments. You may benefit in the long run. Stock, property, and speculative business are wise options. You may also get financial help from your spouse’s parents. Buy a vehicle in the second half of the day. You may also purchase electronic appliances today.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good today. No serious issues will disturb but minor ailments like headaches, migraines, coughing, and fever are common among Scorpio natives. Minors may fall down today but bruises will not be serious. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food as that can also lead to more obesity. Try to munch on healthy and baked snacks and stay away from snacks that are deep-fried.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

