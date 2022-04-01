Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 1

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Start your day with enthusiasm and zeal and continue to spread the happiness you have been doing always. A generous and caring soul like deserves all the happiness and luck in the world. Helping others is an inseparable part of your personality but avoid lending valuables. Most people around you are not as nice as you are and most of the time you are being taken for granted so you need to get a little more practical in your life. Learn to be smart and not emotional while dealing with strangers who seek your help. You very desperately need a break. So the time is right to plan a vacation with your travel buddies. You can take suggestions from your parents before finalising the trip. If you are planning to buy a movable property then you can finalise the deal at the earliest. The deal should be done while keeping your friend as a mediator.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today

Several business opportunities are awaiting you. Be more calculative and alert while investing in any new venture that is suggesting a friend. Rework on your existing investment policies before investing more in any new policies or long-term plans.

Scorpio Family Today

Things can be difficult in the family. Your siblings may be going through a difficult phase in their life. All you need to do is be more companionate towards them and patiently solve their issues. The situation only demands your time and attention.

Scorpio Career Today

All this while you have been taking calculative decisions and all your wise moves are expected to yield you great success. A highly-coveted job offer is likely to take your career to new heights if you accept it with proper consultations from your seniors at the workplace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Health Today

Continue your healthy lifestyle and you may notice the difference very soon. Those who have been suffering from any minor health issue is likely to be benefited from home remedies recommended by a senior member of your family. Follow the remedy religious without any hesitation.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Stop ignoring that special someone in your life. Concluding is very important. Plan a movie date and spend an entire day with your special friend. This is likely to give you both clarity regarding your relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026