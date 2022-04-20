Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 20
Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 20

Published on Apr 20, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

If you are a Scorpio born person, then you must have these qualities such as being honest and committed in all your closed love relationships. You are a passionate person with a fire in your heart to take up any big and adverse challenge in life. You also aim high and dreaming big is one of your forts. You can’t keep calm with simple and basic things in life and therefore, you are determined to raise your bar to another level. Your career is also very important and precious to you and you have some high goals set for it. Today make merry and stay positive as you are going to experience a wonderful and amazing time in your life with luck by your side. You can some friends coming over to enjoy some memorable good time in the evening.

Scorpio Finance Today

It is time to improve your savings accounts. Keep a check on your expenses and don’t over exceed your budget limit. Your investments will get better in some time and for today enjoy a stable position.

Scorpio Family Today

Enjoy a great time with your family members today and you can have some friends and family members coming over in the evening. There can be a sense of celebration and merry going on in your home.

Scorpio Career Today

If you are looking out for a new job role then today is a great opportunity to work towards it. You might get a chance to showcase your talent to your boss in a new sense and you might get acknowledged.

Scorpio Health Today

Don’t risk out your health and digestive system by ignoring its needs. Only have light home cooked meals for the day and go for some walk in the park at the evening time.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You are being blessed with a good and committed partner and if you are thinking to take your relationship to next level, you might propose it to your spouse today. 


Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Dark Turquoise 

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

