Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 22

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Dear Scorpion born person, you have this strange committed and loyalty in all your love relationships that people really cherish about you. You are overly mysterious and secretive at times and this makes others to not being able to predict your next move. You are highly passionate about following your dreams and aspirations in life and you don’t like to take any chances for the same. Your romantic level in relationship is something people talk about and you exactly know how to make your partner or spouse feel special and loved. You can expect a good day in your professional life and therefore make the right progress. Property issues if any may also get resolved.

Scorpio Finance Today

There can be a significant increase in your expenses today and hence you must keep in account your budget as well in your mind. Raise your investment bar and you shall see gains.

Scorpio Family Today

It is best advised to you that you keep a check on what you are saying. Think before you speak shall be the mantra of the day and with this you can avoid so many problems in your domestic front today.

Scorpio Career Today

The career horoscope for the Scorpio sign is inflicting a cool day at office today. job seekers may get to apply good jobs on board and employed ones may enjoy a light day with bearable work load in the office today.

Scorpio Health Today

The dieting that you have been following in the past few days may have resulted in some weakness in your body and you could feel somewhat lazy and unproductive today. Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.

Scorpio Love Life Today

The romance between you and your partner might get a little challenged with the intervention of a third party. Make no room for other people making a say in your relationship and take your own decisions.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026