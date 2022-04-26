Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 26

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

The scorpion sign is represented by the image sign of a stinging scorpion and from here the destruction and creation qualities in this sign becomes inherent. It is the unique ability of the Scorpio sign that allows it to stay in the dark and deliver experiential results when needed and provoked by the outer forces. If you are born under the influence of a Scorpio sign then you must be over possessive and caring of your relationships. Honesty and loyalty for your loved ones comes as your natural qualities. And today, you might get challenged to make use of your sheer honesty as there can be an intervention of a third party. You will feel like to protect your dignity and you are advised to be your best self but not be over revengeful.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today

Be professional and strong in your financial aspects today. There is a great chance of your wealth getting increased with the help of your assets. Don’t rely on outside advice and use your own intellect.

Scorpio Family Today

Be vigilant of your surroundings and keep a check on what is happening around you. You may have to protect your family and loved ones from some emotional drama happening in your distant relations.

Scorpio Career Today

If you wish to make any changes in your career line, do it meticulous planning else it may not go as per your desire. It is best that you stay patient and wait for the things to turn in your favor.

Scorpio Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If weight loss is running in your mind from quite a long time then it is time to make the necessary changes. Your diet plan should also be altered and you may join some gym or fitness class.

Scorpio Love Life Today

It is time to feel the love and romance in the air. You shall have good prospects and proposals in your life coming up if you are still single. Married ones can enjoy a good time.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Turquoise

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026