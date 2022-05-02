Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for May 2, 2022

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

The scorpion natives will get the blessings of planet Jupiter and Venus today. this may help you in making good decisions in your important and relevant concerns for the day. Your confidence level is also going to outshine and you may feel that you can conquer the world with your zeal and firm determination. Don’t brag about your accomplishments though and try to stay humble and polite while dealing with your juniors and young members. People might find you influential today and can seek some guidance on their concerning issues. You can also plan a reunion party with your college friends. Take care of your elderly members at home and you may get the most divine blessings from them which may help you win in a tough situation in life.

Scorpio Finance Today

You can take a big financial investment decision today by the end of the day. Be very sure of its consequences and don’t just go by the current financial scenario. Proper research and development in the same manner can help.

Scorpio Family Today

You are staying in your own fantasy world and this is what bothering your parents and spouse, if married. Come out of your dreams and face the reality. Be responsible of your domestic duties.

Scorpio Career Today

You can have easy success coming to you in your career horoscope for the day. But don’t hesitate from working yourself to achieve better results. This may help you win a good image in office.

Scorpio Health Today

Your eating habits can create a trouble for you if you don’t start eating healthy soon. You can expect a troubled digestive system and therefore seek a doctor if your condition worsens.

Scorpio Love Life Today

All is going well in your love life and you are feeling relaxed in this phase of relationship. The compatibility between you and your spouse is also getting better day by day.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026