The Scorpio New Moon arrives on November 9, 2026, bringing a fresh lunar cycle and an opportunity to rethink your personal goals. While New Moons traditionally support fresh starts, this month's astrology comes with an important twist. Mercury and Venus are both retrograde, encouraging you to slow down, revisit old plans and think carefully before making major decisions.

Scorpio New Moon November 2026: 5 things you should avoid during this lunar phase (Unsplash)

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According to Nebula's astrologer, this New Moon is less about rushing into something new and more about reviewing what already exists. Scorpio is associated with shared finances, emotional strength, personal transformation and deeper relationships. Here are five things you should avoid during this lunar phase.

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Also Read New Moon November 2026 in Scorpio: Astrologer explains why this lunation is about inner healing

1. Avoid rushing into major decisions

You may feel ready to launch a project, change careers or make a significant life decision. However, Mercury retrograde encourages you to review your plans before moving ahead. Your priorities and perspective could change once the retrograde ends.

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{{^usCountry}} Instead of rushing, use this period to correct mistakes, revisit unfinished projects and strengthen plans you have already started. 2. Do not make impulsive financial decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of rushing, use this period to correct mistakes, revisit unfinished projects and strengthen plans you have already started. 2. Do not make impulsive financial decisions {{/usCountry}}

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The Scorpio New Moon highlights money, shared resources, debt and financial security. According to Nebula's astrologer, this is a better time to review your financial habits than to take unnecessary risks.

Avoid impulsive purchases, rushed investments or unclear agreements involving shared money. Focus on paying off debt, reviewing your budget and finding ways to build long-term financial stability.

Also Read November 2026 Astrology Transits: New Moon, Full Moon and major planetary shifts to watch in the US

3. Avoid starting new relationships without reflection

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Venus retrograde puts relationships, love and personal values under review. You may find yourself thinking about past connections or questioning what you need from a partner.

Rather than rushing into a new romance, take time to understand your emotional needs. If you are in a relationship, address unresolved feelings and work on building trust. If you are single, reflect on past experiences and recognise the relationship patterns you want to leave behind.

Also Read Mercury retrograde is not over yet, but planets could bring answers you've been waiting for on November 4

4. Do not ignore emotional healing

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Scorpio is associated with deep emotional changes and inner strength. This lunar phase encourages you to recognise old fears, release resentment and understand the habits that may hold you back.

Avoid pushing uncomfortable feelings aside or pretending everything is fine. Give yourself time for reflection, journaling and emotional rest. Your goal should be to understand what you need to release before welcoming a new chapter.

5. Avoid setting intentions in a hurry

Although New Moons traditionally mark a time for manifestation, Nebula's astrologer suggests waiting a day or two after the exact lunar event before setting your intentions.

The dark Moon phase is traditionally associated with reflection and closure. As the Moon begins to wax, you can focus on growth and take practical steps towards your goals. Use November 9 to reflect on what you want to change rather than rushing to make wishes.

What should your zodiac sign focus on?

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The New Moon encourages every zodiac sign to review a different area of life. Aries can focus on financial stability, Taurus on partnerships, Gemini on daily routines, Cancer on creativity, Leo on family, Virgo on communication, Libra on income, Scorpio on personal growth, Sagittarius on emotional healing, Capricorn on friendships, Aquarius on career goals and Pisces on learning and travel.

This New Moon asks you to slow down, reconsider your priorities and make room for meaningful changes rather than chasing instant results.