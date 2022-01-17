Scorpio relationship traits: Find out who they are most compatible in love with

The eighth sun sign Scorpio is known best for its loyalty towards its partners. It is said that if someone falls for scorpions then they cannot live a better life with any other sun sign. Your love traits make you a different and special person on lovemaking to the rest of the sun signs. Dignified, kind, loyal, and responsible are most the common love traits all the scorpions have in themselves.

When you talk about love and compatibility with other sun signs then your love meter shows the highest percentage with Cancer, Pisces, Virgo and Capricorn. Read out the reasons why and in what ways these signs do get compatible with you.

Who is a good or bad match for Scorpio?

Scorpio and Aries

Not perhaps the best union when it comes to compatibility, Scorpio and Aries have to work really hard to make a relationship work. As both these signs are power-hungry and highly ambitious in their pursuits, they need to draw a middle path in making space for each other and respecting their partner’s sentiments. An extrovert and upfront Aries are quite opposite to the inward and emotional Scorpio; hence a truce is much required to make this enigmatic relationship work.

Scorpio and Taurus

Time is the key ingredient to building a robust relationship between Scorpio and Taurus, both of which are intensely passionate and power-hungry Zodiacs. Given the fact that both these zodiacs being rather rigid and stubborn in their approach, flexibility and accommodativeness will be the catalyst to bridge the gap and nurture a healthy bond. Once a bond is struck, it will be full of passion and intimacy.

Scorpio and Gemini

Scorpio and Gemini are naturally not the most compatible signs owing to the major differences in their mental psyche but if they make earnest efforts to work out a relationship, it can go the distance. Scorpio will need to shed off their secretive and manipulative tendencies to ice break with the more adaptable and outgoing Gemini. Gemini will need to be that tad careful in not breaking Scorpio’s trust with their flirtatious attitude. If they manage to do so, it will be a relationship with deep emotional connection and intimacy.

Scorpio & Cancer

This pair is known to be the most synchronized pair above all the signs in astrology. The relationship between you two is so subtle that you both can read each other’s minds very well. Your love mantra for a relationship is to maintain transparency. Overall, Cancer and Scorpio are compatible zodiac matches. Cancer will always feel safe and protected with Scorpio, and Scorpio will always feel loved and nurtured by Cancer. Despite the typical ups and downs, you two can really go the distance.

Scorpio and Leo

Arguably two of the most intense signs of the Zodiac, Scorpio and Leo’s compatibility on the love front can be magical if they leverage each other’s strengths. Coming from different elements, both these signs demand a lot of respect, attention, and love. The only difference is that Leos are more flamboyant and outgoing while Scorpions are a bit more introverted. If they can complement each other’s personalities, they can go a long way to forge an unbreakable relationship.

Scorpio & Virgo

You both are a potential match! As an earth and water sign pair Scorpio and Virgo doesn’t’ always go a long way together. They are always on the serious side of personality if we talk about their traits. According to astrology, the earth and water sign duo mix and match up well. Scorpio is fixed water will bring emotional depth to the relationship, while Virgo being mutable earth will bring stability and flexibility. However, you’re both commitment-oriented signs who will strive to create the perfect relationship.

Scorpio and Libra

Scorpio and Libra can build one of the most deep-rooted partnerships among all the signs in the zodiac fraternity. These signs can complement each other perfectly with their inherent traits. The Libran can lend balance to the emotionally charged Scorpion, while Scorpio can help the sometimes-flimsy Librans with better focus and decision-making in life. In a nutshell, this relationship promises to turn into a long-lasting union fostered by emotional connection.

Scorpio & Scorpio

When two intensely passionate beings from the same sign come together, the relationship can be a rollercoaster of a ride, which could take a turn for the good or bad. Two scorpions coming together will be obsessive to the hilt about each other and experience a bond full of intimacy. Enigmatic as they are known to be, they will need to be careful to harness their positive energies for the betterment of each other and keep their negative traits under a tight lid.

Scorpio and Sagittarius

Scorpion and Sagittarius have some common underpinnings in their characteristics which can bring them together despite their distinct natures. An emotionally charged Scorpion needs to get that deep sense of security before committing to a relationship, which in turn might be too much of a deal for an easy-going Sagittarius. Hence a level playing field needs to set out between these two zodiacs to the fundamentals of a solid relationship. Once the first hurdle is crossed, this companionship could be a journey full of excitement and adventure.

Scorpio & Capricorn

You both are a sexy match! Scorpio and Capricorn share a special sexual bond as signs in sextile with each other and due to the fact that Capricorn exalts one of Scorpio’s rulers, Mars. You usually tend to back off on love bonds but are in best from if talked about the power couples. Scorpions and Capricorns are synced most in their opinions and decisions in life. However, Scorpio and Capricorn are two of the most serious signs in the zodiac, which can make for a rocky beginning.

Scorpio and Aquarius

Two zodiacs who have very little in common might not make up the best possible love match but their pairing can throw up some unusual but fascinating relationships.

There can be frictions plenty owing to their highly different personalities but they have strong enough willpower to overcome their differences and establish a relationship that might be more practical and less emotional. Scorpio’s mystic and inward approach to life is surely a striking contrast to the more open and idealistic Aquarius.

Scorpio & Pisces

This pair is known as the best creative collaborates. On any kind of work, you both show your best form to others but in love you are always prone to maintain a close and timid relationship. Scorpions and Pisceans are poles apart when we speak about comfort zone levels but are cloned when we speak about their bonding. Scorpio in love is intense, hot and cold, and sometimes obsessive. On the other hand, Pisces in Love is an impressionable, escapist and sometimes a martyr. You are believed to be a turn on the couple because once deeply involved, Pisces and Scorpio never truly let go -- reappearing in dreams for years to come.

.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}