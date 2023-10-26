Scorpio Season and the final Lunar Eclipse of a Transformative Series: What it means for your zodiac sign

Scorpio Season and the Lunar Eclipse

Scorpio season begins with its deep and transformative energy, signifying a time of profound change and introspection. It coincides with the transition of nature, where fallen leaves return to the Earth, and daylight wanes into the night.

Challenges and Self-Discovery

This season, under the rule of Scorpio's eighth house, encourages a relentless pursuit of self-discovery. Its intense focus and passion invite us to confront ourselves on a psychological level. It exposes our desires and power dynamics, unveiling our true character, including our strengths, flaws, virtues, deficiencies, and potential for growth. It's a time when previous self-deceptions falter, and our authenticity comes to the fore.

Thin Veil and Lunar Eclipse

Many astrologers suggest that Scorpio season is when the boundary between our world and the spiritual realm becomes thinner. This opening may provide an opportunity for connections with ancestors or loved ones who have passed away. As the week culminates, a significant celestial event awaits—a full moon partial lunar eclipse in the fixed earth sign of Taurus.

The Eclipse Effects:

This lunar eclipse is the concluding chapter of a series of eclipses that commenced in November 2021 on the Scorpio-Taurus axis. Taurus, positioned opposite Scorpio, represents the polarity of values and power, emphasizing the need for transformation. Despite their differences, both signs share a common desire for stability within relationships.

Eclipses are known for their role as cosmic course corrections. For some, this lunar eclipse can be a time of celebration.

How the Lunar Eclipse Affects Each Sign

Aries

The eclipse prompts Aries to find a balance between personal needs and shared resources, values, and money. It also stimulates the potential for earning outside of their primary income.

Taurus

For Taurus, this eclipse marks the culmination of changes that have been unfolding over the past two years. It serves as a reminder to balance personal needs with the demands of relationships.

Gemini

The lunar eclipse activates the twelfth house, focusing on spirituality, beliefs, and the subconscious. It may bring hidden issues or addictions to light, encouraging necessary action and change.

Cancer

Eclipse highlights future goals, group associations, and friendships. It pushes Cancer to strike a balance between self-expression and the need to please the crowd, potentially avoiding burnout.

Leo

The eclipse shines a spotlight on career, reputation, and legacy for Leo. It emphasizes the balance between personal and professional life, highlighting the axis of survival.

Virgo

This lunar eclipse lights up the ninth house for Virgo, inviting a reevaluation of beliefs and long-term goals. It encourages shedding outdated ideas and embracing new perspectives.

Libra

Following a pivotal solar eclipse, Libra faces issues related to shared resources, self-worth, and power dynamics. It urges Libra to reclaim personal power and value.

Scorpio

With an abundance of planetary energy in Scorpio, the lunar eclipse in the seventh house of partnerships emphasizes the need to balance personal needs with the needs of others. It's a time to open up to trust and collaboration.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius experiences the lunar eclipse in the sixth house, bringing attention to health, work, and daily routines. It underscores the importance of balancing self-service and service to others.

Capricorn

The eclipse in the fifth house highlights matters of pleasure, creative self-expression, and connections. Capricorn is encouraged to find a balance between their authentic self and group associations.

Aquarius

This lunar eclipse falls in Aquarius's fourth house, addressing home, family, and inner security. It urges Aquarius to consider their work-life balance and prioritize self-care when necessary.

Pisces

The lunar eclipse in Pisces' third house draws focus to communication, learning, and self-expression. It encourages Pisces to introduce more fun and variety into their intellectual pursuits, possibly transitioning from a student to a teacher.

