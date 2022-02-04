Scorpio women and love compatibility: Find their ideal match

Known for their intensity, passion and loyalty; a Scorpio woman does cast a magical web over her love interests with their intriguing and mystifying nature. It is hard to resist the gaze of her characteristic dark and intense eyes which try to send out a message straight from their hearts. Hailing from the water sign stable, a whirlpool of emotions runs deep inside a Scorpio female but they are deceptive enough to never let their feelings known.

An enigma of sorts, Scorpio women can be either your best friends or worst foes. They will back their companions to the hilt and guard their most treasured secrets. However, if rubbed the wrong way, they will seek revenge in their manipulative ways and perish the very existence of their adversary.

When it comes to compatibility in love, Scorpio women generally tend to get along well with men belonging to the water and earth zodiac signs.

Ideal Love Match For Scorpio Woman

Scorpion Woman and Taurus Man

A Scorpio woman can get along really well with a Taurus man. They might be initial hindrances in striking the right chord but once they cross the first hurdle, their relationship can be blissful. An emotionally charged Scorpio female yearns for stability, which can be best provided by a dependable Taurus male. A Scorpio women’s craving to exert her authority and be power-centric is well understood by a Taurus male. The Taurus man is always left encapsulated by the magnetic charm of a Scorpio woman.

Scorpio Woman and Cancer Man

The relationship between a Scorpio woman and Cancer man is nothing short of a match made in heaven. As both these signs have underlying traits of the water element, there is so much in common between them to stitch a magical bond. A Cancer man known for his caring and helpful attitude could be the best shoulder for a Scorpio to lay her head on.

A fiercely loyal Scorpio woman is steadfast in her loyalty towards a Cancer man, who always cherishes security in a relationship. On the other hand, a Cancer man understands the emotional vulnerabilities of an otherwise tough Scorpio woman and is always there to provide her with a healing touch.

Scorpio Woman and Pisces Man

A Scorpio woman will naturally get drawn to warmth and kindness exuberated by a Pisces man. A Scorpio woman gives a lot of credence to emotional bond in a relationship and perhaps could not find a better match than a generous Pisces male.

Being intuitive and trusting their gut instinct is something common to both these zodiacs and acts as a binding force to fortify their relationship. A Scorpio woman can infuse a bit of practical dimension into the lives of a Pisces man, who at times get drifted into a world of fantasy.

Scorpio Woman and Capricorn Man

A relationship that might not be built on romanticism but pragmatic lines is best what describes the compatibility between a Scorpio woman and a Capricorn man. In the zodiac universe, Scorpions and Capricorns are considered to be among the most ambitious and goal-oriented signs.

This very trait of reaching the pinnacle of their chosen paths draws them closer to each other. A Scorpio might just get that right sense of practical direction from a rational male Capricorn to fulfill her lofty pursuits in life. In turn, a Capricorn man is always mystified by the hypnotic mannerisms of a Scorpio woman and cherishes her company to the maximum to get rid of his mundane routine.

