Super Blue Moon in Pisces 2023: Here's what it means and why it's so special

Every year, during the time when Virgo season is in full swing, there comes a mystical full moon in Pisces that encourages us to broaden our thoughts, embrace our feelings, and open our minds. This year, on August 30, 2023, this full moon in Pisces is extra special—it's known as a Blue Moon.

What is Super Blue Moon?

A Blue Moon is quite rare, happening when two full moons occur within the same month. Normally, there's just one full moon in a month, showing up about every 29 days. But sometimes, if a full moon arrives at the start of the month, another one can happen before the month ends. This second one is called a Blue Moon. For instance, in August 2023, a full moon illuminated the sky in Aquarius on August 1. Now, we're gearing up for a second full moon in Pisces on August 30.

What does Super Blue Moon in Pisces mean?

Now, let's delve into what this full moon in Pisces signifies. It occurs during the time when Virgo's practical and detail-focused energy is dominant. Pisces, on the other hand, is quite different—it's all about creativity and imagination. Think of Virgo as someone carefully looking after a garden, tending to plants, organizing herbs, and labelling everything precisely. In contrast, Pisces embodies the creativity of the healer, crafting and concocting, using those materials to create things that bring about healing and transformation. So, during this full moon, we can expect a shift from Virgo's structured approach to Pisces' creative and transformative vibe.

Virgo is known for its logical thinking, while Pisces is all about emotions and intuition. During Virgo season, our thoughts tend to be practical and straightforward. However, when the full moon graces Pisces, we're encouraged to embrace our emotions and connect on a deeper, more intuitive level.

Why is Super Blue Moon 2023 so special?

This year's full moon in Pisces carries a unique significance. It's closely aligned with Saturn in Pisces and stands opposite the sun in Virgo. Saturn's presence adds a sense of seriousness and responsibility to the usually whimsical Pisces energy. Pisces represents limitless possibilities, while Virgo respects rules and boundaries. With Saturn's influence, it's like having a responsible adult supervising a carefree event. This full moon might stir up emotions, but Saturn's reminder to stay responsible and grounded in reality is essential.

Moreover, we have Venus in retrograde, located in Leo and connected to Jupiter in Taurus. This configuration suggests a period of seeking balance after dramatic occurrences. We could find ourselves reassessing our values and desires, learning to be more selective in how we invest our time and energy. The decisions we make might revolve around what and who truly matters to us.

Also, there's an alignment between Mercury in retrograde and Jupiter in Taurus. This connection holds importance because it affects how we communicate and comprehend things. This alignment implies that we might stumble upon uplifting information and gain fresh perspectives, contributing to a sense of connection and good fortune.

Lastly, full moons are times of release, making this an opportune moment to let go of old habits and patterns. During Virgo season, we tend to focus intently on details. Yet, the combination of the Pisces full moon and Mercury's alignment with Jupiter can offer new viewpoints. This helps us strike a balance emotionally within ourselves and fosters a sense of unity within our community.

