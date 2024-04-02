Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for April 2, 2024

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Tarot card: King of Pentacles The King of Pentacles card tells you to stick with your efforts every day to improve yourself. This means reading more, writing, and listening to smart people. When you do this, you become better over time. It's like when you practice soccer every day - you get better with time. Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

The Nine of Cups card says you should let others lead sometimes. You can learn a lot from watching how others do things. It's like when you let your big sister or brother show you how to play a new game. You might learn some tricks!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

The Moon card, when it's upside down, means you might not be seeing things clearly. It's like when you pretend there's no problem when there really is. It's important to talk to someone you trust to help you figure things out. Maybe a teacher or a grown-up can help.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

Tarot card: The Sun

The Sun card says today is a good day to feel happy. Even if things seem hard, it's important to keep doing what makes you feel good. Maybe drawing or playing with your friends makes you happy. Doing those things helps you find what makes you really happy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

Tarot card: The Hierophant

The Hierophant card means you should pay attention to the rules. Sometimes, you might not like the rules, but it's important to follow them. You can also try to change the rules if you think they're not fair. It's like when you make a new game and you get to make the rules!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Tarot card: The Lovers

The Lovers card tells you that you have to make choices. Sometimes, there are things that distract you and seem fun, but they might not be good for you. It's important to be strong and choose what's best for you, even if it's hard. Just like when you choose to eat vegetables instead of candy because it's healthier.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

Tarot card: Two of Swords

The Two of Swords card warns you not to be unsure about what you want. It's like when you want to play soccer with your friends but then you're not sure. It's important to be honest with yourself and do what you really want to do.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

Tarot card: Four of Cups

The Four of Cups card says you should be open to change. Sometimes, you might not want things to change, but change can be good. It's like when you try a new food and you end up liking it. Change can bring good things, too!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

Tarot card: Two of Wands

The Two of Wands card tells you to believe in yourself. Even if things seem hard, it's important to trust yourself. It's like when you practice riding a bike, and even if you fall down, you get back up because you know you can do it!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Tarot card: Four of Wands

The Four of Wands card reminds you to be thankful for what you have. Sometimes, it's easy to forget all the good things in your life. It's like when you make a list of all the things you like about your friends. It helps you remember how lucky you are!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

The Page of Pentacles card means you should take your time to get to know someone. It's like when you meet a new friend, and you don't know if you'll be good friends yet. It's important to spend time together and see if you get along.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20):

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

The Ten of Swords card says things might seem tough right now, but they will get better. It's like when you're trying to solve a puzzle and it feels really hard, but then you figure it out. You become smarter and stronger when you face challenges.

