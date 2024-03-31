Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for March 31 to April 6, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Temperance Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Knight of Wands

The upcoming week holds the promise of being truly remarkable. Collaborative efforts with colleagues are likely to yield rewarding results. Individuals with supplementary income streams may find satisfying returns. A pleasant surprise awaits from your siblings in the coming days. Those seeking new romantic connections could experience an instant attraction. Spontaneous strolls or jogs in the park will contribute to a sense of well-being and fulfilment. There’s a possibility of an unplanned journey, whether for personal or professional reasons. Be prepared to navigate potential conflicts with a contentious roommate or neighbour. Students, seize this opportune moment to set in motion the plans you’ve envisioned for your future.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: King of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: Knight of Wands

Embrace the upcoming shifts in your life with open arms. Insightful guidance from an expert or someone seasoned might pave the way for realizing your workplace aspirations. It’s an opportune moment for those harbouring dreams of launching their venture. Youngsters stepping up to contribute financially to the household is on the horizon. Committed individuals may anticipate a marriage proposal in the week ahead. Consider incorporating yoga and meditation into your routine for overall well-being. Your partner might suggest a spiritually rejuvenating journey; it’s poised to be incredibly relaxing. Finding suitable tenants for your rented space could fall into place effortlessly. Students, break down tasks into manageable steps to prevent feeling overwhelmed and ensure successful completion.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: King of Coins

Exciting times lie ahead, promising advantageous outcomes. Seize the moment to request more significant projects and embrace more challenging tasks on the professional front. The romantic arena holds the prospect of meeting several new and intriguing individuals for singles. Exercise caution when lending money to close friends or relatives, considering the slim chances of recovery. As a mediator, you may need to reconcile conflicting groups within your home. Prioritize listening to your body’s signals, ensuring adequate rest to face situations effortlessly. An enjoyable family trip to a holiday destination could be on the horizon. For those eyeing property purchases, the perfect moment may finally arrive. Maintain calm breathing and control your thoughts to excel in exams.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Strength

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Hermit

Gear up for a fantastic week unfolding before you. Embrace the enthusiasm to tackle all professional challenges head-on. Resist impulsive decisions and let not anxiety hinder positive actions on the domestic front. Unforeseen income may grace your pockets, so ensure judicious investments. Pay special attention to your body’s needs, as your nerves might be on edge; find solace in spirituality to enhance mental focus. Those seeking arranged matches may need to exercise patience in their quest. Adventure enthusiasts may find solace in a nature trek. Changes made in the house may align with your preferences. Students, exercise caution to avoid potential problems resulting from slight carelessness down the road.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Devil

Mood: The Emperor

Career: The Fool

Exercise a bit of patience, and you might edge closer to your goals this week. Consider exploring new solutions on the professional front, even if it means deviating from your usual methods. Once your routine expenses are under control, contemplate making long-term investments. Family support will likely be strong, with assistance coming at a crucial juncture. Those awaiting romantic confirmations may experience a delayed but positive response. Prioritize self-care to ward off discomfort and ailments. Postpone property or land acquisition plans for now, as hurdles may be anticipated. Students, avoid holding onto old complaints and grudges, as they could impact your grades. A lucrative travel package for a distant trip might just be within reach.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: World

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Temperance

Ensuring a focus on your well-being this upcoming week is crucial. Sustaining energy and vitality will position you ahead of competitors. Expressing genuine appreciation for colleagues might attract their love and attention. Despite alluring investment offers, consider exercising patience and waiting for the opportune moment. It seems auspicious to arrange a religious ceremony or function at home during this period. Caution is advised against hasty actions in solidifying romantic relationships to prevent complications. Anticipate obstacles to foreign trips dissolving. There’s a likelihood of some individuals relocating to more spacious and luxurious residences shortly. Success in upcoming exams may serve as motivation to intensify study efforts.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Fool

Career: Two of Wands

A period of prosperity is anticipated in the upcoming week. Working professionals stand the chance of receiving unexpected awards and accolades. Businesses may thrive, discovering new markets for expansion. Your charm and exuberance could attract admirers, potentially leading to a brief romantic encounter. Incorporating moderate exercise into your routine may positively impact your overall well-being. Minor disagreements among siblings may arise, but trust your intelligence to navigate resolutions. Travel, whether for business or pleasure, holds the promise of being fruitful and exhilarating. Pending property matters from the past may take a positive turn. Stay vigilant, as someone with questionable intentions may be present in your study circle.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Magician

Mood: Eight of Wands

Career: Temperance

Confidence will be your companion throughout the entire week. Individuals aiming to strengthen their financial standing can commence the planned steps they’ve been considering. Committed professionals may anticipate a climb up the career ladder, gaining recognition for their dedicated efforts. Grant yourself a break from the burdens that weigh on your shoulders and try to meditate. Spending leisure time with family can significantly contribute to your well-being. Singles seeking love might encounter some challenges in finding a suitable partner. Aspiring to settle abroad could bring forth encouraging news for those contemplating such a move. Exercise caution in property decisions to avoid unfavourable outcomes. Students, enhance concentration by letting go of factors beyond their control.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Nine of Coins

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Three of Wands

This week, you excel in maintaining a harmonious balance between your professional and personal spheres. New responsibilities may be entrusted to you, leading important projects on the professional front. Reconnecting with the family will be time well spent, allowing the resolution of old conflicts. Expect to forge new connections that have the potential to deepen over time. Planning an adventure holiday with friends and loved ones is highly recommended at this juncture. Incorporate a wellness day into your weekly routine, prioritizing the care of your body for optimal well-being. When travelling with children to distant places, pay meticulous attention to booking details. When faced with property issues, resist the urge to overreact, as it won’t yield quick solutions. Students, trust your instincts to guide you forward in your academic journey.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Two of Wands

Anticipate the upcoming week to unveil new opportunities in your personal life. Your efficiency is poised to open new avenues of growth, catching the attention of those seniors at work. Prudent handling of financial matters is imperative to steer clear of potential losses. Organizing a function or ceremony for a younger family member could provide an opportunity for joyful togetherness with your entire family. Home time with family and children promises a sense of peace and fulfilment. Long-term romantic partners may receive the blessings of their elders to formalize their bond. In moments of feeling misunderstood, students should refrain from aggressive responses and take things in stride. Be prepared for potential disruptions in travel plans, possibly due to sudden changes or family emergencies. Those contemplating the sale of old property may find several enticing deals worth considering.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Emperor

Mood: Tower

Career: Three of Coins

A promising period lies ahead for embarking on new ventures. Working professionals may encounter promising opportunities that could unfold positively in the long term. Expect sustained energy throughout the week, with some individuals gravitating towards adopting a more adventurous lifestyle. Embracing love openly might unveil its therapeutic powers. Recognize the significance of past support from family

members and your partner. Caution is advised against pursuing schemes promising quick returns, potentially resulting in losses. A visit to a historic monument is foreseeable, promising valuable insights. Profitable property deals are in the offing, emphasizing the need for thorough certainty before signing any documents. Students are urged to enhance concentration for improved academic performance.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Light Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: The Tower

Career: Two of Coins

New opportunities will unfold in your life. To achieve professional goals, meticulously devise and adhere to a growth plan. Your instincts will guide you towards prudent investments this week. When immediate family or relatives seek financial support or time, generously oblige. Those grappling with chronic ailments may discover a treatment that proves effective. Lovebirds, brace for a week with limited romantic and dating prospects. Consider a change in accommodation, as such a move may bring prosperity. Embark on a journey of self-introspection, bolstering your self-confidence. Students, engage in extracurricular activities to sustain focus in their academic pursuits.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver