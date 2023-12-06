Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for December 6, 2023

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

You've got someone at work who's like a guide for you, maybe a boss or someone important. They really believe in how amazing you are, and they want you to do even better. It's like having a friend who helps you be your best at work. Listen to what they say, it might be super helpful.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Learning about business stuff might feel tough, but it's not impossible. You can get smarter about it! Try reading books about how businesses work. Also, talk to people who already know a lot about it. They might give you tips that could help you get where you want in your job.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

This week, you're going to hear a lot of nice things about yourself at work. People see the good stuff you're doing and they trust you. You're like a star! You totally deserve this recognition, and it's going to make you feel amazing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

You're becoming more independent, which means you're liking to do things on your own without needing help from others. And you know what? That's really cool! You're being patient and giving yourself more time to grow and get even better.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While everyone around might be excited and celebrating, you might just want a bit of quiet time to yourself. You don't need all the big parties and noise. Right now, you just want some peace and a chance to think about things on your own.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Your relationship with someone special is getting even better. All those worries you had before are slowly going away. You're starting to see this person as your perfect match, and things are only going to keep getting nicer for both of you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

You've found love! It might feel amazing to finally have someone special in your life. Together, you feel super strong and believe you can do anything. You two are a fantastic team!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You're not scared of tough challenges. In fact, you're ready to face them head-on. Today might bring a few tough things your way, but you're totally ready to show everyone how strong and awesome you are.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

You're a really curious person, and now might be a great time to try out new things. It's like someone's given you the thumbs up to go for what you want. You might even get some good news that helps you move forward with what you've been dreaming of.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Remember that thing you used to love doing? Well, now it seems like you're not so interested in it anymore. It's okay! You're curious about new stuff, and it might be time to try something different.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You used to be ready for arguments, but not anymore! You're choosing to be peaceful instead. Why fight when you can be nice, right? You're taking a higher road.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20):

Things might not be exactly how you wanted them, but you're still feeling pretty confident that they'll turn out okay. You're finding a way for everyone to be happy without giving up too much. In the end, everyone's going to be okay.