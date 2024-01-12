Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for January 12, 2024

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Tarot card: Reversed Nine of Cups Sometimes, the person you're with might not be the right one for you, Aries. It's totally okay if you're feeling a bit confused. In relationships, things should flow naturally. So, if you're feeling unsure, take a moment to think about why you might be feeling this way. Read about your daily tarot prediction for January 12, 2023.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

Tarot card: The Priestess

You're the boss of your own feelings. It's essential to take your time to really get to know someone before jumping into anything serious. There's no rush, and it's perfectly fine to go at your own pace.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Feeling a bit hurt, Gemini? Someone may have been brutally honest with you today, and that can be tough to handle. But you know what? It's better to know the truth now than to waste your time on a sweet lie. Accepting reality, as hard as it may be, is the way to go.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You've been trying your best to help a friend, but it seems like they're not paying attention. Maybe it's time to step back a bit and let them feel the absence. Sometimes, giving people space can make them appreciate you more. Give it a try!

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Thinking about revenge, Leo? Let karma do its job. It's much better to let people face the consequences of their choices. Plus, it keeps your own side of the street clean. No need to get your hands dirty.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

All you want from a friend is loyalty, Virgo. It's not asking for too much. Being truthful and there for each other is important. A reliable shoulder to lean on is always a good thing, right?

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

Tarot card: The Fool

You are excited to start something new but take a deep breath. Impatience can sometimes make it hard to see the good advice people are giving you. Patience is the key here. Take your time, and things will fall into place.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You've got all you need to do something amazing. Life might have been busy lately, but now that things have calmed down a bit, it's the perfect time to think big. Go for it!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

Tarot card: Reversed Five of Cups

The confusion is lifting, and you're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Even if things seemed hopeless, good stuff is on its way to you. Keep your chin up!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Tarot card: Reversed Page of Cups

People might try to sweet talk you, but make sure there's sincerity behind their words. Actions speak louder than words, so keep an eye out for what follows. Don't believe everything you hear right away.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You might be feeling a bit trapped today. It happens, especially with everything going on in your life. But here's the thing: your situation might be better than you realize. One decision can turn things around for the better. You got this!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20):

Tarot card: The Sun

The light is shining into your life, no matter what's happening around you. You have a beautiful soul that sees the good in everything you do. Being optimistic is a decision you've made, and that's awesome! Keep it up!