Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for July 12, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: Ten of Cups You're about to see how amazing your friends indeed are. Hard times will bring out the best in them, showing you just how much you're loved. Get ready to feel grateful for the real friends who stand by you through thick and thin. Read about your daily tarot prediction for July 12, 2024.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love can be confusing. One moment, you feel distant, and the next, you're very close. Your romance is in a good place. Each time you work through disagreements and celebrate differences, you grow closer and fall deeper in love. This makes your relationship strong and lasting.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Being ghosted hurts, especially when things seem to be going well. But don't take it personally, Gemini. They might be dealing with something themselves. Instead of cutting off communication completely, be patient and see what happens.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Spirituality is personal. You can define your relationship with a higher power in your own way, whether it's spending time in nature or attending a religious event. The most important thing is feeling connected and supported by your spiritual source.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Some people are so determined to reach their goals that it feels like they are already achieved. You should adopt the same determination. Write down your steps and follow your plan. Don't let distractions throw you off. If you face obstacles, adjust and keep moving forward.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Starting over can be a good thing. It might feel both sad and happy. You're leaving behind past mistakes and moving forward with lessons learned. This is just the beginning, and you have much to look forward to. Not everyone gets a chance to start anew, but you do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Look back at what you've achieved this month. Don't slow down or become lazy. Push yourself a bit more. You might break a new record in your workouts or reach a new financial goal. An old flame might reignite. Sometimes, new opportunities come when one door closes.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You might prefer sticking to traditional ways. While old methods are comforting, they can also hold you back. Be open to new technology or learning new skills. It might be challenging at first, but with practice, you'll improve and become more skilled.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

Let go of grudges. Forgiving is not easy, and you don't have to become friends with those who hurt you. But releasing grudges can lighten your heart. Holding onto negative feelings only hurts you. Put yourself first and let go of the negativity.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Believe it or not, people will pay for your skills. You might doubt that others would want you to do what you love for them, but due to lack of time, they would prefer you to do it. If you're thinking about starting a small business or advertising your talent, give it a try. You never know where it might lead.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Trust your instincts. You can sense when someone isn't good to be around. Your initial impressions protect you. Ignoring red flags can lead to regret. It's better to be cautious and safe than sorry.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Fairness can be hard to achieve in a relationship, especially when two people have different backgrounds. Everyone has their own view of what fairness means. When you feel things are unfair, address the issue with an open heart and mind. Communicate your perspective and listen to the other person's point of view.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general assumptions only. For any guidance, seek help from an astrology expert).