Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for March 28, 2025

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: Three of Swords Today, running into someone from your past love may stir up unexpected emotions. Even if you've moved on, certain encounters have a way of reopening old wounds. If you find yourself feeling hurt, be kind to yourself. Healing isn't just about forgetting; it's about growing stronger through the lessons you've learned. Read about your daily tarot prediction for March 28, 2025

Also Read Monthly Tarotscopes: Here are your Tarot Predictions for March 2025

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

An unexpected opportunity may come your way today. Take a moment to reflect. Growth happens when you embrace the unknown. Weigh your options carefully, but don’t let fear hold you back from an experience that could broaden your horizons.

Also read Pisces season 2025: Here's a tarot prediction for each zodiac sign

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Today, if you’ve been feeling unsure of your ability to take charge, ask yourself what’s holding you back. Confidence and leadership come with experience, so start small and take steps to build the qualities you admire in others.

Also Read First Mercury Retrograde of 2025: Tarot prediction for zodiac elements, according to an expert

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

There’s a lot on your plate today, and it may feel like time is slipping through your fingers. Rather than pushing through the chaos, take a step back and reassess. A little restructuring could bring much-needed balance in life today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Where do you see yourself in the future? Someone might ask you this today, and if you've been living in the moment, the question could catch you off guard. If you’re feeling lost, don’t panic. Take time to reconnect with your aspirations—your future is yours to define.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

A big decision is on the horizon, and while you may be good at offering advice to others, now it’s your turn to navigate an important choice. Take your time and seek clarity before making any commitments. Conversations with trusted people may help bring fresh perspectives.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Conflict may arise around you today, but you have a unique ability to bring people together. Your natural diplomacy can help smooth over misunderstandings and get everyone back on the same page. Use your charm and insight to turn disagreements into productive discussions.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Miscommunication could be an issue today. If someone’s words feel unclear or their actions seem off, trust your instincts. Instead of jumping to conclusions, take a step back and seek clarity. Honest conversations can clear the air and prevent unnecessary misunderstandings.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

You might feel the need to slow down today—perhaps even take a break from work to recharge. If you’ve been running on empty, consider scheduling time for rest and self-care. If a vacation isn’t possible right now, look for small ways to restore your energy and nurture yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Star

If you’ve been struggling with doubt, today is an opportunity to reconnect with your faith, whether that means spirituality, personal beliefs, or simply hope for the future. Spending time in nature, meditating, or engaging in meaningful conversations could help restore your sense of optimism.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

A memory or an old photo might bring back feelings of nostalgia today. If you’ve drifted away from someone you once cherished, consider reaching out. Strengthening relationships and surrounding yourself with loved ones will bring more joy and fulfilment than material success ever could.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Today, it’s important to get organized and double-check your schedule. If something seems unclear, don’t ignore it—take time to seek clarity. Whether it’s a task, a conversation, or an unresolved issue, a bit of focus can bring the answers you need.