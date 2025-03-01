Monthly Tarotscopes: Here are your Tarot Predictions for March 2025

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Two of Pentacles, Reversed Your financial balance in March might feel a little shaky as you juggle earning and saving. But you have the right mindset to make things work. March is all about making wise money moves, as sometimes, investing in yourself pays off in the long run. Focus on financial clarity so you know exactly what steps to take and when. Monthly Tarot Card Predictions for March 2025.(Unsplash)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) - Page of Swords, Reversed

Choose your words carefully. If you need to get a point across, take the time to plan it out—write notes, gather your thoughts, and ensure you understand the message you want to communicate. This month, be extra cautious with contracts or agreements; don’t rush into anything without expert advice. If you’re unsure about something, ask questions instead of assuming things will work out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) - Knight of Wands

Opportunity may knock at your door. While you might be tempted to take a break, March is actually a great time to get ahead. Pay attention to missed chances. This is your moment to step up and solve problems that others have overlooked. Your ability to think outside the box sets you apart, but be mindful not to outshine others in a way that makes them feel small. Charm, kindness, and teamwork will help you win people over.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) - Knight of Swords, Reversed

This month is about making smarter choices by reflecting on past lessons. You might be hesitant to open up to new people, especially in relationships and friendships. While it’s okay to be cautious, don’t let fear hold you back from connecting with others. March is a great time to set healthy boundaries and practice being authentically you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) - Two of Swords

Clarity is everything, Leo. If you want to manifest something, make sure you truly know what you desire. March is about surrounding yourself with the right people—those who inspire and challenge you. Look for opportunities to learn from others, even in casual conversations. The right mindset will guide you toward success.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) - Death, Reversed

This month is about breaking free from old habits and seeing things from a fresh perspective. You’re evolving, but with that comes resistance. You might question why you’re pushing yourself so hard, but trust that this is part of your transformation. Honour who you were while stepping into who you’re becoming. April will require resilience, and this is your time to build it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) - Knight of Cups, Reversed

Love isn’t just about words, it’s about action. March brings challenges to move beyond past fears and fully embrace love without hesitation. Growth in relationships means taking small, intentional steps. If you’ve been holding back, now is the time to reach out, express yourself, and practice trust.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) - Page of Pentacles

Your influence is growing, Scorpio. No matter your age or experience, you have something valuable to share. This month presents an opportunity to mentor, teach, or inspire others. You might even find ways to turn your knowledge into a financial opportunity. Whether it’s coaching, creating content, or networking, your skills can open doors to new success.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) - Seven of Pentacles, Reversed

March asks you to reassess your priorities and make time for what truly matters. You may need to set boundaries and say no more often, especially if you’ve been overextending yourself. Protect your time and invest it wisely.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) - Ace of Wands, Reversed

If your efforts aren’t yielding results yet, don’t let frustration make you doubt yourself. Instead, take a step back and evaluate. Is there a better way to do things? Are you delegating when needed? This is a test of perseverance—keep going, because success is closer than you think.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) - Four of Cups, Reversed

You’ve been through a lot, Aquarius, and not everyone understands your journey. March is a month of self-care and reflection. If burnout is creeping in, take time to recharge. Be mindful of old habits resurfacing—staying committed to your growth will keep you on the right path. Journaling, goal-setting, or finding an accountability partner can help keep you focused.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) - Eight of Pentacles, Reversed

You’ve spent a lot of time learning, but now it’s time to step up and put that knowledge to work. March asks you to stop doubting your skills—you might be more ready than you think. If you’re considering a career shift or a big change, trust that your experience is transferable. Take action and start building the life you want.