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Tarot Horoscope Today for September 28, 2026: A hidden opportunity may emerge from an unexpected moment

Tarot Card Reading : This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign for September 28, 2026, with our expert Kishori Sud's predictions.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026, 10:00:31 IST
By Kishori Sud
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Aries: 10 of Wands

Tarot Horoscope Today: Zodiac Sign Predictions for February 14, 2026
Tarot Horoscope Today: Zodiac Sign Predictions for February 14, 2026

Energy Today: Busy, responsible, and somewhat overloaded. You may have several demands competing for your attention.

Prediction: Prioritize what genuinely needs to be completed today. Trying to carry everything at once could drain your energy, so don't hesitate to delegate or postpone less important tasks.

Lucky Colour: Burnt OrangeLucky Ritual: Write your top 3 priorities on paper and place the note beneath a candle before beginning your day.Crystal: Red Jasper supports stamina, grounding, and persistence when responsibilities feel heavy.

Taurus: Page of Cups

Energy Today: Gentle, emotionally open, and intuitive. A small moment of kindness could have a bigger impact than expected.

Prediction: A sweet message, creative idea, or unexpected emotional opportunity may brighten your day. Stay receptive without trying to control the outcome.

Lucky Colour: Blush PinkLucky Ritual: Place 1 rose petal in a small bowl of water while setting an intention for emotional openness.Crystal: Pink Opal encourages tenderness, emotional receptivity, and fresh inspiration.

Gemini: Page of Wands

Prediction: A message, invitation, or exciting idea could create fresh momentum. Explore it, but give yourself time to determine whether the opportunity has lasting potential.

Lucky Colour: TangerineLucky Ritual: Write 1 new idea on a small piece of paper and place it beneath a candle before taking your first step.Crystal: Sunstone encourages confidence, enthusiasm, and creative action.

Cancer: 3 of Cups

Energy Today: Social, cheerful, and supportive. Positive interactions can lift your mood and remind you of the value of your connections.

Prediction: A gathering, collaboration, or friendly conversation may bring happiness or useful encouragement. Make time for people who genuinely celebrate your progress.

Lucky Colour: CoralLucky Ritual: Place 3 flower petals in a small bowl and think of 3 people who bring positivity into your life.Crystal: Carnelian supports confidence, warmth, enthusiasm, and social connection.

Leo: Justice

Energy Today: Balanced, objective, and discerning. You may need to make an important choice based on facts rather than emotions.

Prediction: An agreement, conversation, or decision may require fairness and accountability. Be honest about your role and expect the same clarity from others.

Lucky Colour: WhiteLucky Ritual: Place a coin and a small piece of paper beneath a white candle while setting an intention for fairness.Crystal: Sodalite supports rational thinking, truth, and balanced communication.

Virgo: 5 of Swords

Energy Today: Mentally alert but potentially tense. You may encounter disagreement, competition, or someone determined to prove a point.

Prediction: Choose your battles carefully. Walking away from an unnecessary argument can protect your energy more effectively than trying to have the final word.

Lucky Colour: Smoky GreyLucky Ritual: Write 1 conflict you don't want to carry and place the paper beneath a small bowl of salt for a few minutes before discarding it.Crystal: Smoky Quartz encourages grounding and helps create distance from unnecessary tension.

Libra: Queen of Wands

Energy Today: Confident, magnetic, and expressive. You may feel more comfortable taking the lead and showing others what you can do.

Prediction: Your confidence could attract attention or open a useful opportunity. Trust your abilities, but allow your natural warmth to guide your interactions.

Lucky Colour: Golden OrangeLucky Ritual: Light a candle and place a small coin beside it while stating 1 goal you are ready to pursue confidently.Crystal: Carnelian encourages courage, charisma, motivation, and bold action.

Scorpio: 7 of Pentacles

Energy Today: Patient, reflective, and evaluative. You may be reviewing whether your current efforts are producing worthwhile results.

Prediction: Don't abandon something valuable simply because progress is slow. Assess what is working, adjust what isn't, and continue investing where the long-term potential is clear.

Lucky Colour: Moss GreenLucky Ritual: Place 7 grains of rice beside a small plant while acknowledging 1 area where patience is paying off.Crystal: Moss Agate supports patience, grounding, and gradual growth.

Sagittarius: Knight of Wands

Energy Today: Energetic, adventurous, and spontaneous. You may feel eager to act on an exciting idea without waiting too long.

Prediction: An invitation or opportunity could bring a burst of momentum. Enjoy the enthusiasm, but check the practical details before making a major commitment.

Lucky Colour: Rust RedLucky Ritual: Light a cinnamon candle and write 1 bold action you want to complete today.Crystal: Garnet supports passion, confidence, determination, and energetic movement.

Capricorn: 9 of Pentacles

Energy Today: Independent, secure, and self-assured. You may feel more appreciative of the stability you've created through your own efforts.

Prediction: A tangible achievement or financial improvement could give you greater confidence. Enjoy your progress, but continue building thoughtfully rather than becoming complacent.

Lucky Colour: Champagne GoldLucky Ritual: Place 9 grains of rice beside a coin and leave them together for a few minutes as a symbol of abundance.Crystal: Green Aventurine encourages prosperity, confidence, and continued growth.

Aquarius: 2 of Cups

Energy Today: Harmonious, cooperative, and emotionally connected. Mutual understanding is easier to create today.

Prediction: A partnership, conversation, or agreement could bring encouraging progress. Be open to collaboration and allow others to meet you halfway.

Lucky Colour: Rose PinkLucky Ritual: Tie 2 small ribbons together and place them beside a candle while setting an intention for harmony.Crystal: Rhodonite supports emotional balance, compassion, and meaningful connection.

Pisces: 7 of Wands

Energy Today: Determined, protective, and resilient. You may feel strongly motivated to defend something you've worked hard to build.

Prediction: Stand firmly behind your priorities, but avoid treating every disagreement as a threat. Strong boundaries can be maintained without unnecessary confrontation.

Lucky Colour: Forest GreenLucky Ritual: Place 7 small stones in a circle around a candle while focusing on 1 boundary you want to strengthen.Crystal: Black Tourmaline supports grounding, protection, and strong personal boundaries.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kishori Sud

Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Tarot Horoscope Today for September 28, 2026: A hidden opportunity may emerge from an unexpected moment
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