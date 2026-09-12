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Tarot Horoscope Today, September 12, 2026: Your path may feel clearer today, trust what brings you peace and progress

Tarot Horoscope Today: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign for September 12, 2026, with our expert Kishori Sud's predictions

Updated on: Sep 12, 2026, 10:13:49 IST
By Kishori Sud
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Aries

4 of Wands

Tarot Horoscope
Tarot Horoscope

Energy Today: Stability and celebration surround you. You may feel more settled and appreciative of the people, spaces, and achievements that give you a sense of belonging.

Lucky Color: Warm PeachLucky Ritual: Light a candle and place four flower petals around it. Think of four things in your life that currently make you feel secure.Crystal: Carnelian encourages joy, confidence, and celebratory energy.

Taurus

The World

Energy Today: Completion and fulfillment are highlighted. A chapter may be reaching its natural conclusion, allowing you to recognize the progress you've made.

Lucky Color: TealLucky Ritual: Draw a circle on paper and write one goal you've successfully completed inside it. Keep the paper as a reminder of your progress.Crystal: Lapis Lazuli supports wisdom, closure, and stepping confidently into a new phase.

Gemini

King of Pentacles

Lucky Color: Forest GreenLucky Ritual: Place a coin beneath your work notebook and set one practical financial intention for the day.Crystal: Pyrite will help boost prosperity, confidence, and strategic thinking.

Cancer

Page of Cups

Energy Today: A gentle, emotionally curious energy surrounds you. A sweet message, creative thought, or unexpected interaction could brighten your day.

Lucky Color: Powder PinkLucky Ritual: Place a fresh flower beside a glass of water and make one simple intention for emotional openness.Crystal: Pink Opal encourages softness, creativity, and emotional receptivity.

Leo

Page of Swords

Energy Today: Curiosity and observation are heightened. You may notice something others overlook or feel compelled to investigate a situation more carefully.

Lucky Color: SilverLucky Ritual: Write one question you've been trying to answer and place it beneath your notebook. Let the day reveal information before drawing conclusions.Crystal: Sodalite supports clear thinking, communication, and discernment.

Virgo

5 of Swords

Energy Today: Tension or conflicting opinions may test your patience. Someone could be more interested in winning an argument than finding a genuine solution.

Lucky Color: Smoky GreyLucky Ritual: Write one conflict you don't want to carry emotionally and tear the paper into five pieces before discarding it.Crystal: Smoky Quartz will help with grounding and releasing unnecessary emotional tension.

Libra

The Empress

Energy Today: Abundance, creativity, and nurturing energy are strongly highlighted. This is a wonderful day to invest attention in something you genuinely want to grow.

Lucky Color: Sage GreenLucky Ritual: Water a plant while stating one intention for growth in your personal, professional, or romantic life.Crystal: Green Aventurine supports growth, optimism, and welcoming new opportunities.

Scorpio

The Hermit

Energy Today: Solitude may be particularly restorative. You don't need constant external input today; your own reflection could provide the answer you're seeking.

Lucky Color: Deep IndigoLucky Ritual: Spend ten quiet minutes without your phone. Light a candle and write down the first insight that comes to you afterward.Crystal: Amethyst encourages introspection, calmness, and deeper self-awareness.

Sagittarius

9 of Pentacles

Energy Today: Independence and personal achievement are highlighted. You may feel proud of how much you've created through your own effort.

Lucky Color: ChampagneLucky Ritual: Place nine grains of rice beside a coin and take a moment to acknowledge one thing you've achieved independently.Crystal: Green Jade will bring prosperity, self-worth, and steady abundance.

Capricorn

6 of Pentacles

Energy Today: Reciprocity and balanced exchange become important. Support may come your way, or you may find yourself in a position to help someone else.

Lucky Color: Emerald GreenLucky Ritual: Give something small today—a compliment, helpful gesture, or donation—with no expectation of receiving anything back.Crystal: Malachite would help with growth, balanced exchange, and a conscious relationship with abundance. However, combine it with Amethyst.

Aquarius

Queen of Cups

Energy Today: Your intuition and emotional sensitivity are heightened. You may understand the deeper feelings behind someone's words more easily than usual.

Lucky Color: Seafoam GreenLucky Ritual: Place a bowl of water beside you for a few minutes and sit quietly, noticing your emotional state without trying to change it.Crystal: Moonstone will help with intuition, emotional awareness, and inner balance.

Pisces

2 of Cups

Energy Today: Connection, harmony, and mutual understanding are highlighted. One meaningful interaction could leave a stronger impression than several superficial ones.

Lucky Color: RoseLucky Ritual: Place two rose petals together beside a candle and set an intention for mutual respect and emotional reciprocity.Crystal: Rhodonite should be used here for emotional healing, compassion, and balanced relationships.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kishori Sud

Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Tarot Horoscope Today, September 12, 2026: Your path may feel clearer today, trust what brings you peace and progress
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