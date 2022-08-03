Taurus Daily Horoscope for August 3, '22: Experience overall wellness

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) The financial standing of Taurus natives is likely to be strong. You may invest surplus cash in profitable shares. Your health remains in top form. You may experience overall wellness due to your strict dietary and exercise regimen. On the romantic front, you are likely to the knot with your long-term partner. Wedding bells may soon ring for you. Your family members are likely to revel in your happiness. The news may bring you all closer together as a unit. However, your professional front may be a little challenging. You may have extra workload to handle, which can affect your efficiency. Some of you may have to travel on short notice for trade purposes. It may not go as planned. Those dealing in the real estate business may get good gains. Students need to buckle up to receive good grades in exams.

Taurus Finance Today: For Taurus natives, investment in an immovable asset or vehicle is likely to bring you monetary gains and financial stability. You may put your money in lucrative schemes to secure your family’s financial future.

Taurus Family Today: Taureans may have a happy and healthy atmosphere at home. Your loved ones are likely to be supportive of your decisions and stand by you in times of need. An occasion at home may give you a chance to fortify your ties.

Taurus Career Today: On your professional front, some jealous colleagues might try to harm the reputation of Taurus natives. You need not worry as the stars are in your favour. You are likely to stay devoted to your work without getting distracted.

Taurus Health Today: Taureans, your lifestyle-related problems are likely to go away as you have taken up a fitness regimen very seriously. Bringing minor changes to your diet can also help you to stay fit and away from diseases.

Taurus Love Life Today: Taurus natives that are in a new romantic relationship need to take one step at a time to understand their partner better. Letting things proceed naturally and at their own pace can help you enjoy the ecstasies of love life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

