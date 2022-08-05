Taurus Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2022: Trust your instincts today

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) A burst of creative energy sweeps you up and leads you in a positive direction. Trust your instincts to make the right choice today. At work, achievements will exceed expectations provided you focus attention on goals. Taurus natives are in a good position to take action to fulfil your aspirations. Time to use your innovative ideas to improve your financial position. Taurus natives succeed in making new acquaintances provided you participate in social or family functions. You find time to follow up on things that you love doing the most. By travelling you will learn about new places, ultimately a great deal for yourself. Chances of facing the agony of love likely for Taurus natives today. Investment has to be made keeping in mind the area where the plot is. If you want to buy a property at the seaside, then you go through the safety measures. Good time to divert attention to spirituality to enhance mental toughness.

Taurus Finance Today: Get ready to impress others with your ideas which you convey with ample energy. Today Taurus natives must try to invest more to reap good returns. Money will help you remain afloat during testing times. Consider investing money in traditional plans.

Taurus Family Today: Do not be impatient with children today. A child is likely to play an important role in the day's affairs. Make sure that you're paying careful attention to whatever the little ones are saying. Paying heed to parental advice would augur well for future success.

Taurus Career Today: Your ambition and drive for success are highlighted today and you may succeed in making a mark for yourself on the professional front. Technical and creative Taurus personnel can look forward to major recognition.

Taurus Health Today: You may find yourself moving a little slow today due to the hectic pace of events of late. Unless you've got an urgent business, you should take it easy all day long. You need to exercise your mind today. A little independent thinking is sure to shake things up for the better for Taurus natives!

Taurus Love Life Today: Taurus natives may find it a little difficult to separate from a romantic partner. Love pangs would prevent you from enjoying your sleep. Singles could face some disappointments as an impromptu date programme fail.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

