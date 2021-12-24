Taurus Daily Horoscope for Dec 24: Health front looks good

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

The day seems to be wonderful and brings so many good opportunities to seize. Taurus, you have been patient for a long time on the love front, now it's your time to get rewarded. Your spouse or lover may give you all the required attention and try to understand your point of view, things may go smoothly.

Someone in the family may achieve academic goals and make you feel proud. Some may buy an apartment or villa soon. Those who are on a trip may get a chance to create wonderful trip memories with loved ones. Everything seems good, but you need to exercise patience on the professional or business front.

How have the stars planned this day for you? Read ahead!

Taurus Finance Today

You have the good financial condition and now you are ready to buy your dream home or a flat. Some may go on adventurous trips and splurge a lot in eating out or pampering themselves.

Taurus Family Today

This is a good day on the family front and someone in the family may seek your opinion or guidance on something important. You may do something wonderful that may make your parents happy and proud.

Taurus Career Today

This is not a suitable day to ask for a salary hike or promotion. You may not get expected results from a business deal but worry not. You may have to put more effort into a new venture to make it reap benefits.

Taurus Health Today

You have good health. Someone in the family may get relief from a prolonged health issue. Eating out or not taking proper rest may hamper your physical well-being, so be careful.

Taurus Love Life Today

This is an excellent day on the love front. All your prayers may be answered and you may get someone special to take care of you and shower love upon you. Married couples may go on romantic trips.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Orange

