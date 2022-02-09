Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taurus Daily Horoscope for Feb 09: Pay attention to others' problems
horoscope

Taurus Daily Horoscope for Feb 09: Pay attention to others' problems

Dear Taurus, show love and support and that’s what will come your way in return. Find out the love astrological prediction for Taurus for February 9.
Overcome this nature as it isn't helping anyone.
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You’re determined, dedicated and loyal. You always want to be there for everybody around you. You work incredibly hard due to your need to feel recognised but that may be leading you to believe others are “wrong” just because they aren’t carbon copies of you. Overcome this nature as it isn't helping anyone.

Taurus Finance Today

You’ve been feeling burdened, currently. You can see lots of outflows without as much inflow. But, remember, you are smart enough to find a way out. Look around, there might be possibilities to earn a little extra. Brace yourself for the good times that are sure to come your way, in the near future.

Taurus Family Today

You need to remind yourself that the bond that you share with your folks and other members of the family is built on the pillars of trust, faith, love, respect and good communication. You need to pay attention to others' problems, you need to respect their feelings. Show love and support and that’s what will come your way in return.

Taurus Career Today

You are likely to be on the roll for the day! Dress well and outshine everybody else. You know you love the limelight. It’s yours now because of all of your hard work, dedication and the extra efforts you have been putting to climb the steep slopes. Let the limelight and good-attention fill you with strength, positivity and gratitude.

Taurus Health Today

The glow of good health can be felt through exercise, dear Taurus. Relax your body, unwind and dance a little, if you have to. Sometimes pampering yourself is all that you need to feel refreshed and energised. Besides, you know you’ve always loved a little pamper session.

Taurus Love Life Today

Romance is on the cards, lady luck and cupid, both are in your favour. Make the most of this time and bask in warmth and attention. Show your partner their value in your eyes. Spend quality time together and make this bond stronger than ever. Singles have a great chance of getting lucky too.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

