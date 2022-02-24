Taurus Daily Horoscope for February 24: Astro tips for peace at home

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You’re obstinate and extremely loyal. You want to be the go-to for everyone and love attention. Just don’t get carried away. Be there for yourself too. You know you need that the most right now.

Taurus Finance Today

Finances have been a problem for you but that could also be because you don’t keep a check. You’re fond of luxury, which is completely fine but you can’t go overboard just to prove a point. Your time will come, wait for it. Don’t keep splurging. Be cautious and not spontaneous. It’ll get better from there on.

Taurus Family Today

Your relations with your family have been cold. You have to remember that your family has been there for you in your toughest times. Try to overlook minor inconveniences and to look at things from their perspective in order to understand each other better. Avoid conflicts and arguments. Communicating and talking things out is always better for everyone’s mental health.

Taurus Career Today

Don’t get disheartened by minor setbacks at work. Remember where you want to be in the future. Work whole-heartedly and your peers will soon realise and appreciate your efforts. For businesses, don't invest right away. Focus on what you have and aim to make that better before jumping to the next project. Small, steady steps are advisable right now.

Taurus Health Today

Your health looks quite okay today. You won’t be experiencing anything major except if it’s just the usual exhaustion of seasonal cough and cold. If skin has been purging or breaking out, try checking out a dermatologist instead of DIY’s. They know what your skin needs and they can help you make it better.

Taurus Love Life Today

Things on the romantic front don’t look very exciting right now. You need to work on your relationship instead of taking it for granted. A little time, effort and attention can do wonders and you know it. Just keep communicating and try not to create problems for yourself. Stay away from arguments and unnecessary drama. Give it time and space.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

