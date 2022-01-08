Taurus Daily Horoscope for January 8: Health needs strict attention

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Hey Taurus, being the second zodiac of the cycle. You are someone who values the simple pleasures of life. You are the best person to learn self-care from. You know how to love as your sign is ruled by Venus. You are the toddler who now has recognized what they like and you are most likely to be stubborn to get your wants. Being fixated can be the best or worst of your personality. Channel your energy wisely you are fully aware that to achieve a luxurious life one needs to get out their comfort zone.

Taurus Health TodayYou need to take care of your health. A lot of stress is good for your health. Gradually it is affecting your health. It’s a high time you start planning your days according to your health requirements and make a proper diet chart and follow it strictly.

Taurus Finance TodayAfter a lot of ups and downs, you may gain good revenue today. You can expect good profits from today’s deals. Spend your money on household things or buy gifts for your family. This profit has been given to you as a blessing from the universe.

Taurus Career TodayThis is going to be a confusing day. People in jobs will stay stuck in their current projects; there would be a lot of obstacles that will keep you confused. People who are looking for placements will stay confused between different career paths.

Taurus Family TodayIt is a favorable day to discuss important family matters with your elders. Expect their support if you are planning some new venture or are willing to relocate. Some of you may receive good news today from your close relatives.

Taurus Love Life TodayPeople in a relationship can expect a marriage proposal from their partner. Married couples could start family planning and singles may find their soul mate today. It’s a favorable day to express your feelings; stars are in your favor, so you may get desired response.

Lucky Number: 22Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

