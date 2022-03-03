Taurus Daily Horoscope for March 03: Travel is on the cards

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are calm and yet very impulsive at times, so you are advised to take extra precautions while dealing with sensitive issues. Remember, you are all-powerful and you can conquer the world with your compassion. Don’t be shy to express yourself. Keep your ego aside as it might make things around very difficult. You are a born leader who enjoys teamwork and you believe in leading and not dictating your terms. An optimistic person like you who is filled with all energy and life should hang around with like-minded people which will boost your confidence. Travel is on the cards. Plan a long-desired trip with your friends. The trip will be a memorable one for you as it will be a great reunion with your friends. Buying a property on the outskirts of the city can be a profitable deal.

Taurus Finance Today

Some good news is coming your way and your bank balance is expected to grow like never before. You will have monetary gain from an unexpected source. Yours, friends, will return the money that you have given them years back. You are advised to save this extra money.

Taurus Family Today

Things can be a bit difficult at home. All you need to do is spend more quality time with your parents. Things will fall in place as soon you start addressing the issues with maturity.

Taurus Career Today

You must adopt positive behaviour at the workplace as this will increase your productivity and make you popular among your colleagues. Avoid indulging in unhealthy competition with your subordinates as might tarnish your image.

Taurus Health Today

Follow a good and healthy diet as this will keep you away from minor health issues like headaches, colds and coughs. Don’t neglect your old injuries or else it might lead to major issues.

Taurus Love Life Today

Married couples are likely to resolve all their difference and start afresh. Keep your temper in your control and start giving priority to your relationship? Enjoying a song with your loved ones can rejuvenate your mood.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

