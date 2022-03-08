Taurus Horoscope predictions for March 8: A day full of opportunities

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Day may turn out fine and give you many opportunities to shine on the academic and professional front. This day is all about celebration and joy for some, so execute your travel plans and rejuvenate yourself. You should share your professional victories and achievements with your family. You may be worried about marriage of someone in your family and look for suitable marriage proposals for him/her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stars may not be in your favor on the love front, but things may get better with time, so fret not. You and your spouse need to be on the same page or resolve all the issues to have a normal life back.

How have stars planned your day? Find out more:

Taurus Finance Today:

This is a good day on the financial front. You may plan a trip that may cost you more than expected. Those who have been investing in stock market, they may get lucky today and get more than expected returns.

Taurus Family Today:

This is a normal day on the family front. Day may bring opportunities to connect with cousins or relatives. You may go down in the memory lane and try to meet your old friends too.

Taurus Career Today:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is an excellent day on the work front and you may find yourself where you are supposed to be. Some good business or property deals are predicted and you may achieve your financial goals.

Taurus Health Today:

This is a moderate day on the health front. Let go of your anxiety and ego and now try to be a confident person and take wise and required decisions to have a happy life ahead.

Taurus Love Life Today:

Day does not seem lucky, so avoid expecting much from your partner. Messy situation is foreseen, but it may happen for a reason. This is all about waiting for a right time to get things back to normal.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026