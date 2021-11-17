Taurus Daily Horoscope for November 17: Take care of your appetite!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You secured the life of your closed ones. You are ruled by the planet Venus, which will create inclination for love, luxury, and comfort in you. Taurus individuals don't like to be pushed or have changes in life and love their home comforts and routine life. Today you will be emotionally very sensitive. You may feel like curling up and remain restricted to home. Things which make you feel secure may be taken away from you. But do not worry; you are just temporarily separated from the things you love! Follow your heart but adhere to the fitness program as well. There might be some travelling required for attending a family occasion or for a business agreement. You can also take a small break and isolate yourself from the hustling noises.

Taurus Finance Today

If you have been looking forward to investing in property, today is going to be great for you. Since your financial conditions will be great, you will be in a position to lend money to someone in need.

Taurus Family Today

There are chances for your family members embarking on a journey to any holy place and getting indulged in some religious work. There can be entry of new member to your family.

Taurus Career Today

Today you feel that things are out of your control and those things inhibit you from performing. But have faith. You have been sincere and hardworking. Even your bosses understand the constraint. So be honest and work as usual.

Taurus Health Today

Your diet requires immediate attention. You have been overeating consistently and have been following a highly unhealthy diet. This is affecting your health without you being even aware of it.

Taurus Love Life Today

Pick up the phone, write a letter, or send an email to express your feelings. Inform the individual that you are thinking about him or her and that you miss him or her.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026