Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Stars are in your favour today!
horoscope

Taurus Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Stars are in your favour today!

Dear Taurus, you have a stable financial condition. Domestic harmony will certainly lift up your mood. Stay confident about the decisions you take on the work front today.
Some will enjoy good health and plan something exciting on the domestic front.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:04 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

This is a wonderful day and everything seems to be in order. Your short temper may make you pay on the professional front, so try to be patient in order to focus on your work and avoid any sort of issue at work. You will feel good about yourself as you have overcome all issues on the family front. Some will enjoy good health and plan something exciting on the domestic front.

Wondering how stars have planned your day, let’s explore!

Taurus Finance Today

You have a stable financial condition. If you are expecting excellent returns from a property deal, then you will also be lucky today as stars in your favour. Previous investments will also yield good returns. Money loaned to someone may also be returned but only without interest.

Taurus Family Today

Domestic harmony will certainly lift up your mood. Your parents may need you so try to spend time with them. Some may plan to visit close relatives. Be grateful to family members as they play an important role in maintaining peace and harmony on the domestic front.

Taurus Career Today

Focus on what’s in hand in order to keep things moving smoothly on the professional front. Aiming for a job in your dream companies can leave you high and dry. Stay confident about the decisions you take on the work front today.

RELATED STORIES

Taurus Health Today

You will enjoy good health and feel energetic. Your enthusiasm will allow you to focus on other exciting things in life. Some may get good deals on a fitness equipment

Taurus Love Life Today

Love is in the air for some. You will feel loved and pampered by your lover. It's a good day to plan something to make this day memorable. Those engaged can be busy working out dates and venue for marriage.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Crimson

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope taurus taurus horoscope astrology sun sign
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pisces Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Good day to rekindle love life!

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Good returns are on the cards!

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Try not to overthink!

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: It’s a lucky day for you!
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP