Taurus Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: Patience is the key

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Taurus, it is a good day for you to succeed in your endeavours. You will put in persistent efforts to move ahead in life. Your firm commitment will work in your favour to get things done in every aspect. If you want to make your dreams come true, chasing them will not suffice; you will have to work hard for it. Patiently handling your issues is likely to bring the results you desire. Your motivation will enable you to complete your pending tasks without any hassles. You will get to learn new things and gather knowledge, which will aid you in rising above your competitors. Keep your anger under control and act calmly under stressful circumstances. Think before you make a decision. Students are likely to clear their competitive exams with flying colours.

Taurus Finance Today

On the financial front, you will have to keep your impulses in check as it could cloud your decisions. Unexpected monetary fluctuations are on the cards for some of you. Make your investments only after careful planning to avoid incurring losses.

Taurus Family Today

Peace and calm will prevail at home and you will get to spend some alone time pursuing your hobbies and interests. Taking care of the needs of your spouse, parents and children will keep them happy and you will experience domestic bliss.

Taurus Career Today

On the professional front, you are likely to prosper today as your chances of getting a raise in salary are very bright. You may be required to shoulder additional responsibilities at the workplace, based on which, you will receive a promotion.

Taurus Health Today

Some weather-induced ailments are likely to trouble you. Regular medication will help you cure them. Work stress might wear you out a lot. Making yoga a part of your routine will help you ease the pressure.

Taurus Love Life Today

Be careful about what you say to your beloved as he/she may not be in a mood to take up a few things. If they behave too touchy at this point – just do not poke. Things will return back to normal soon. Understand your partner's feelings and value the relationship to take it to the next level.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874