Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 23: Health seems to fetch good

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus zodiac sign is represented by a bull which indicates that people born under trait are stubborn and forceful. They have a deep capacity to love and show affection. They never answer a no to any of your questions, they are always happy to help. You stand to be successful because of your bull headedness. This makes them good business people. However powerful competitors you have, you will stand tall ahead them. Taureans show aggressive site on when they are attacked without hesitation. They are mostly foodies and enjoy trying new recipes of the world. Your, over all day seems to be filled with a lot of chaos. However great property deals are possible and a lot of wealth creation can happen on this day.

Taurus Finance Today

Wonderful! Your financial conditions are going to take a leap today. You will have a good chance to buy a property for the best deal to expand your assets.

Taurus Family Today

It’s the right time to spend quality time with your family members in order to blend your relationships well. Share your feelings with your family, and you shall receive outright support.

Taurus Career Today

If you are looking out to expand or open a new business, take some more time to study the market and aspects of returns. Keep yourself focused onto the job you are in as it will bring out the positive aspect of your profession.

Taurus Health Today

Your primary focus on health will fetch good result. Keep your improvement as a motivation as it will help you to improve your well-being. A stable mind is essentially going to favor positive thinking and enrich your thoughts. So keep up with your optimism!

Taurus Love Life Today

If you are looking out for love, you might get lucky to find a best friend as your life partner. Those newly married are likely to spend some private time together building better understanding to strengthen their relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026