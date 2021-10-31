Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 31: Enjoy a calm and serene family day

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you are likely to have a shaky start to the day as you will struggle to concentrate on the tasks at hand. As the day moves on, your position will improve and you will be more productive than before. There may be certain changes awaiting you today. Your natural charm and a spontaneous sense of humor will help you win more friends and associates. You will work towards bringing more happiness in your life and adding more positivity to your lifestyle. You are likely to make some ground-breaking decisions, which will help you succeed in life eventually. Mark your words and weigh them well or they could harm your interests. Let go of your negative thoughts for once.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Finance Today

Investment in a land is likely to leave you cash strapped. But your savings, which you saved for emergency use, will help you pull through. An extra income source will give you enough money to take care of your expenses.

Taurus Family Today

Your children will keep themselves busy in their academics and hobbies and the domestic environment will be calm and serene today. A youngster in the family might get a chance to settle overseas for higher studies. Spending time at home will keep everyone happy.

Taurus Career Today

Luck will favor you on the job front and there will be many leadership opportunities offered to you at the workplace. It is likely to be followed by a salary hike and a promotion. A trip to a foreign land is also foreseen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Health Today

Practicing yoga and meditation techniques will help you keep your work pressures at bay, giving you mental peace. A balanced diet, coupled with rigorous exercises, but in moderation, will help you stay fit and fine.

Taurus Love Life Today

You are likely to experience a few highs and lows in your love life. But with your level of maturity and respect for each other, you will make it past the tough times. Those looking for a new relationship might find a suitable match.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026