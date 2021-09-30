Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sep 30: Day will remain positive for you!

Dear Taurus, investing over a long period of time can lead to amazing returns. It is best to focus on yourself and your loved ones. Calm your mind and stay positive.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:05 AM IST
On the whole, the day remains positive.

Taurus

People born under this sign are persistent and determined, and this will be quite evident in whatever you undertake today. However, your uncompromising nature can become a source of discord. But on the whole, the day remains positive.

Taurus Finance Today

The scheme you have invested in is likely to turn profitable and earn you big money. Your startup can become a lucrative investment option for investors. A fixed deposit or insurance is likely to mature and add to your wealth. Investing over a long period of time can lead to amazing returns.

Taurus Family Today

You will need to deal with someone legally, who is claiming a share in your inheritance. There is no point in spending too much time and energy worrying about others; it is best to focus on yourself and your loved ones. Don’t become an unwelcome guest by overstaying at somebody’s place.

Taurus Career Today

Figure out what areas you think you should improve in and enroll in workshops and seminars to hone them. You will not do yourself any favors by procrastinating in your job search; opportunities can fly by you, if you are not proactive. Some of you may be worrying about the college cut off lists.

Taurus Health Today

Taking up breathing exercises will help in calming your mind and in staying positive. For those recuperating from a disease, blood cleansing and immunity boosting foods, recommended by experts, can come to their rescue. Cardio exercises are an excellent way to get your heart pumping, and keep it in proper shape and optimal health.

Taurus Love Life Today

You can share a very strong bond with someone you have met recently in college. Those madly in love may feel their day is not complete without exchanging a message or call with each other. Today, you may plan to meet lover at your favourite hangout.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

