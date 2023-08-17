Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 18, 2023 advises to be sincere at work

Taurus – 20th April to 20th May Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no pressure beats you A happy relationship with a busy office schedule is what your day is. As per the daily horoscope, avoid crucial money decisions & take care of your health today. Taurus Daily Horoscope, August 17, 2023: Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2023: A happy relationship with a busy office schedule is what your day is.

Have a happy love life today. Professional life will be busy but productive. Minor money-related problems will happen and avoid major financial transactions. Ensure you take proper care of your health today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will go stronger today as no major conflict is visible. Make sure no third person interferes in the relationship. Some love affairs face setback due to outside interference and this need to be stopped at the primary stage. Today is a good day for a proposal. Married girls may find issues with in-laws but do not let that impact your married life.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Minor issues at the workplace may impact productivity but you need to prove your proficiency. Do not let office politics affect your professional life. You may receive cooperation from junior-level team members but that may not be sufficient to deliver good output. Some clients may have queries and it is your job to resolve them without hurting the business prospects. Businessmen would find suitable partners today, especially in the second half of the day.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You may have minor troubles related to finance today but this will not impact your daily life. You’ll receive money in the second half of the day and even a sibling will provide financial assistance. Today is auspicious to buy household appliances but avoid major financial transactions, especially with people whom you have recently met. As per the financial horoscope, the day is also not good to invest in the stock market or speculative business.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Those who have heart or liver ailments may need special care today. Avoid driving under the influence of alcohol as an accident may happen. Some Taurus natives will develop viral fever, headache, eye conjunctivitis, or coughing issues that may disrupt the day. Drink plenty of water and avoid smoking. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

