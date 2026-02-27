Edit Profile
    Taurus Horoscope Today for February 27, 2026: The stars hint at prioritising your finances

    Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: The second part of the day is good for signing new business deals.

    Published on: Feb 27, 2026 4:01 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no hurdle will stop you

    Settle the relationship issues, and value the professional guidance of seniors in crucial tasks at the office. Both your finances and health are good today.

    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Stay away from arguments in the relationship. Ensure you meet the management's expectations. Enjoy good health, and also handle finances diligently.

    Taurus Love Horoscope Today

    The relationship may have minor hiccups today. There will be communication issues. You may also keep a distance from arguments and verbal abuse. Your partner may prefer your presence throughout the day. Introduce your partner to the family, as seniors at home may agree to your choice. Your decision about the future will keep the family happy. Single females attending an event or a family function will receive a proposal. You must also be careful not let a third person call shots in the love affair.

    Taurus Career Horoscope Today

    Your job will be safer today, and no serious issues will erupt at the workplace. However, some coworkers who are unhappy with your prominence may conspire against you, but you will escape unscathed. Those who hold technical profiles like IT, mechanical, automobile, and electronic profiles will have opportunities to prove their mettle. The second part of the day is good to give suggestions on projects and assignments. You can also come up with new presentations related to the business, which will augment your profile at the workplace.

    Taurus Money Horoscope Today

    You are fortunate to have good wealth today. All previous investments will work for your benefit. You may also settle monetary issues with friends or family members, while there will also be options to buy or sell properties. The second part of the day is good for signing new business deals. There will also be instances where you may require spending for a celebration within the family. Businesses will settle all tax-related issues, and it is also good to book tickets for a vacation.

    Taurus Health Horoscope Today

    You may wake up early and start the day with exercise. Some senior natives may develop pain in their legs. Females may have migraine, while children will develop oral health issues, which will require medical attention. You must be careful while boarding a train or a bus. If you make any travel plans, ensure the first-aid box is with you.

    Taurus Sign Attributes

    • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
    • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
    • Symbol Bull
    • Element Earth
    • Body Part Neck & Throat
    • Sign Ruler Venus
    • Lucky Day Friday
    • Lucky Color Pink
    • Lucky Number 6
    • Lucky Stone Opal

    Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

