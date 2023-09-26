Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Sept 26, 2023 advices to avoid adventures in love

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Confidence is your key attitude

A warm romantic life waits for you. Handle professional challenges with commitment. Financially you are good and your health will be positive at your side.

Despite internal conflicts, the love life will be stable today. While troubles exist in the office, handle them diligently. Your financial status is good today and no major health issue will trouble you.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Explore new angles of love today. Some Taurus natives will be at the peak of the romance and will be ready to do anything. However, blind love can have serious impacts on life. Handle the problems with a mature attitude. The romance horoscope predicts pregnancy and unmarried female natives need to be cautious. Male Taurus natives need to be careful about extramarital affairs as your marital relationship will be in danger today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Stay away from office gossip and ensure all deadlines are met. Those who are handling teams need to be cordial with the team members to ensure all tasks are done on time. Avoid switching the job today and wait for a day or two before the right time hits. Some business-related decisions may go wrong today and hence stay away from crucial business decisions. Entrepreneurs will find opportunities to expand the business to offshore locations but remember to not make the final decision today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major financial trouble will exist today. The prosperity will lead you to major financial investments. Some Taurus natives will find fortune in speculative business as well as the stock market. However, ensure you have the knowledge about it before making large-scale investments. You may also consider investment in real estate

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major illness will disturb you today. However, it is good to keep a note of breathing issues in the first half of the day. You may start the day with mild exercise and stick to a healthy diet plan rich in nutrients and proteins. Some Taurus natives with BP or hypertension-related issues can have a tough time.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON