Taurus Horoscope 2022: Astrological predictions for the new year

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

The year 2022 will give you a lot of opportunities to change your life. You will be very happy and satisfied with your life too. Some of you will succeed in everything that you do after the second quarter of 2022. When the third quarter starts there might be some personal problems and your health might degrade and you must do something about it. Make things work with patience and calm. Traveling will bring benefits. You might be a little anxious by the third quarter of the year. You will do great professionally and newly employed people can get great internships as well. You will be joyful throughout the year.

Taurus Finance in Year 2022

Things will be satisfactory in terms of finance this year. You will work towards building your wealth for a better future. However, be a little careful in the mid part of 2022 as you might feel a little slump in your economic condition.

Taurus Family in Year 2022

On the domestic front 2022 will be great. A new member is most likely to arrive in the family bringing everyone closer. Those who have differences with their families will mend their relations as well.

Taurus Career in Year 2022

The year 2022 will be very progressive on the professional front. You might also get a lot of opportunities to prove yourself. Freshly graduates will have a good experience in their new jobs. Relations with boss are likely to improve too.

Taurus Health in Year 2022

In 2022 you will go over a good change in your health. You will enjoy good health and you will start enjoying your training exercises. You will work towards overall wellbeing. Isn’t that great?

Taurus Love Life in Year 2022

Things will change for better in 2022. Your partner will be supportive of your decisions. By the second half of the year, some misunderstandings might stand in the way to create separation. Be calm and sensible in handling it.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3, 9

Lucky Months: July, September & December

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026