Taurus Horoscope predictions for March 17: Be cautious on family front

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Day may bring an excellent opportunity and surprise you. This is all about seizing these opportunities. Real estate agents can find great deals or clients after a very long time. Some may start working on their professional goals and burn their midnight oil.

Some may spend time reading or enjoying recreational activities with friends to detox their mind and fill it with hopes and positive vibes. may find it hard to adjust in a joint family and give control of your life to someone else.

What else is there to discover for the day? Read ahead:

Taurus Finance Today

This is a very good day on the financial front. There are chances that you may get an awesome deal while buying a resale property. This is a lucky day for people in the export business.

Taurus Family Today

Stars are not in your favor and the academic record of kids may disappoint you. Someone in your family may give you the cold shoulder, but don’t be nervous. You have many qualities that make you capable to deal with such issues wisely.

Taurus Career Today

This is a moderate day on the professional front. Your new business may thrive and start reaping rewards for you. Some co-workers may not support your idea, but you should not be disheartened.

Taurus Health Today

Day seems excellent on the health front. Exercise and a healthy diet may keep you happy, healthy and content. Your positive mindset and good health may get you confident and give you courage to take challenges.

Taurus Love Life Today

This is a good day on the romantic front. Your partner may give you reason to smile and feel excited about the near future. Married couples may plan different things to keep spark on.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Yellow

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

